Beer and BBQ for Dad

This Father’s Day, Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour is inviting families to celebrate Dad with the ultimate gift of time, flavour and relaxation. La Marée will host a Beer and BBQ Feast this Sunday, right on the waterfront, offering an experience as memorable as it is delicious.

Guests can indulge in live grill stations serving Dad’s favourites, from melt-in-your-mouth pork belly and slow-cooked beef brisket to flame-grilled chicken, all paired with hearty sides. For dessert, freshly made doughnuts and crispy churros will sweeten the occasion. At $49 per person for food, this relaxed yet indulgent celebration gives Kiwi families a different way to celebrate Dad. To complete the feast, diners can add a bucket of six boutique beers for just $59. sofitel.accor.com/en/hotels

Fire up Father’s Day with Sofitel’s beer and BBQ feast. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy high tea with a twist

Dunedin has reimagined the classic high tea, and it is raising a glass to something entirely new. The Distinction Dunedin Hotel has launched High Beer, a limited-time event that swaps scones and teapots for sliders, fried chicken, and craft brews. Running every Friday to Sunday from August 29 to September 28, 2025, at Parcels Restaurant, this playful twist on tradition is a perfect reason for Kiwis to treat themselves to a taste of the city.

In collaboration with local favourite Steamer Basin Brewery and Taproom, High Beer pairs artisanal brews with chef-crafted small plates, creating a casual yet elevated dining experience. Think savoury pies and premium beers served in a stylish hotel setting that blends local flavour with a touch of indulgence. distinctionhotelsdunedin.co.nz

Raise a glass to Dunedin’s new High Beer experience at Distinction Dunedin Hotel. Photo / 123rf

Get away to a private paradise

For travellers seeking the pinnacle of privacy and indulgence in Southeast Asia, Trisara Phuket has become a benchmark for ultra-private luxury. Tucked away on the island’s northwest coast within a protected nature reserve, the resort delivers seclusion without compromise. Every stand-alone villa and residence has its own infinity pool, private garden and sweeping ocean views, ensuring that guests experience true sanctuary living.

Dining is equally exceptional, with PRU, Phuket’s first and only one Michelin star and Michelin green star restaurant; and JAMPA, a farm-to-table experience, leading a line-up of intimate culinary destinations. trisara.com

Escape to Trisara Phuket, a hidden haven of villas, gardens, and sweeping ocean views. Photo / Trisara Phuket

Queenstown’s wellness escape

This December, Queenstown will welcome a new sanctuary of luxury and wellness with the opening of The Bathhouse Queenstown, a destination perfect for Kiwis and travellers who want to unwind in the adventure capital. In the heart of the city, the retreat offers the perfect pause after a day on the slopes, alpine trails, or gondola rides above the town.

Amenities include a 38C heated vitality pool, ambient and cold plunge pools, a Finnish sauna with fireplace, scented steam room, and two infrared saunas. Beyond bathing, the experience expands into tea lounges, refined change facilities with Dyson styling tools, and a calming phone-free environment. The Bathhouse Queenstown opens December 2025, just in time for your next holiday. thebathhousequeenstown.co.nz