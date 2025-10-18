This is the retreat you definitely need. Photo / Supplied
Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Sustainable seafood meets coastal luxury
Booking.com is taking “ocean-to-table” to a new level with its latest exclusive experience, the Kina Cottage on Northland’s breathtaking Tutukākā Coast.
For just$20.11, one lucky traveller and a guest can stay at the cottage from November 20-23, with return flights (domestic or international, depending on the booker’s location), car rental or transfers also included. While there, you’ll experience a personalised hosted kina diving experience with Dive Now and bespoke dinner menu featuring the kina catch, crafted by chef Kia Kanuta, plus daily breakfast and snacks from local suppliers. Nestled between vineyards, olive groves, and a private mermaid pool, Kina Cottage combines sustainability, culture, and indulgence. Bookings open Thursday, October 23, at 12pm on a first-come first-served bases. You must create a Booking.com account to apply. booking.com/hotel/nz/the-kina-cottage.html
The International Rose Garden Festival Morwell returns in full bloom to Victoria this November 7 and 8, marking one of Australia’s most charming spring celebrations. Set in the award-winning Morwell Centenary Rose Garden, home to more than 4000 roses across four acres, the festival bursts with colour, creativity, and community spirit. Visitors can look forward to free, family-friendly fun, including workshops, market stalls, live music, and a cut rose competition.
Special guests Costa Georgiadis and the beloved dirtgirl and scrapboy from Dirtgirl World bring the garden to life with shows and storytelling, while acrobatic performances and roving entertainers add to the lively atmosphere. As night falls, the AGL Loy Yang Night Lights Show transforms the gardens into a kaleidoscope of colour and magic. irgfm.com.au
New Mediterranean-inspired lounge bar
Kiwis craving a Mediterranean escape can now find it in the heart of Auckland at Estelle’s, the city’s newest lounge bar. Opening on October 24 at the Grand Millennium Auckland, this new bar serves Spanish-inspired bites, bold cocktails, and a touch of European flair.
Think jamón carved tableside, soupy sangria, and cocktails like the Dirty Negroni made with Manuka-smoked gin. The atmosphere, designed by designer Paul Izzard, oozes glamour, while the menu by James Kenny and Aaron Hyett celebrates the joy of sharing. With elegant desserts like Crème Catalana and a mocktail list that’s anything but boring, Estelle’s redefines what it means to linger over good food, good wine, and great company. estelles.nz
Michelin Keys comes to NZ
A Michelin star has long been a universal sign of top-quality dining. In 2024, the Michelin Keys were launched, marking outstanding hotels in several countries. This year, the list of 2457 hotels is worldwide and includes 19 right here in Aotearoa. Even better, of the 572 hotels that earned two prestigious keys, 7 are in New Zealand.
Two Michelin Keys: Wharekauhau Country Estate inWairarapa, Otahuna Lodge inChristchurch, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers inHawke’s Bay, Blanket Bay inLake Wakatipu, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs inMatauri Bay, Huka Lodge inTaupō and The Lindis inOmarama.
One Michelin Key: Bay of Many Coves, Azur, Rosewood Matakauri, Solitaire Lodge, Eichardt’s Private Hotel, Delamore Lodge, Eagles Nest, The Hotel Britomart, Stoneridge Estate, Gibbston Valley Lodge and Spa, Park Hyatt Auckland, Hotel Fitzroy by Luminous.
Canberra’s lakeside sauna escape
Canberra has a new reason to make a splash with the arrival of its first floating sauna on Lake Burley Griffin. Anchored at Yarralumla Beach, just 10 minutes from the city centre, this Nordic-inspired experience combines heat, water and nature in perfect harmony. The two off-grid, wood-fired saunas sit on a pontoon with sweeping lake views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, the temperature rises to 90C as guests embrace the Finnish tradition of alternating between hot sessions and refreshing cold plunges in the lake. floatingsauna.com.au/lakeburleygriffin