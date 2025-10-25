Advertisement
Travel news

Travel Alerts: NZ makes ‘top travel’ list, Sky Tower Auckland celebrates Halloween and more

Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

It's time for a spooky holiday. Here's where to go from Auckland to Japan. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand nabs two spots on prestigious ‘best’ list

New Zealand’s North Island has been named one of the top destinations to visit in 2026, according to Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026.

The annual list features 25 must-visit destinations and 25 essential experiences from around the world. While the

