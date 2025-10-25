Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026 ($34.99 RRP) is now available for purchase at shop.lonelyplanet.com.

Trick or treat in the Sky

Trick or treat your way to the top of Auckland this Halloween as the Sky Tower turns into a spooktacular family destination. Between October 27 and November 2, guests can explore haunted heights, enjoy free face painting, and take part in ghost hunts for sweet rewards. Dress up in your best costume to receive 10% off tickets, or visit the Lewis Road Creamery Parlour for limited-edition Halloween milkshakes like “Bloody Moon” and “Death by Chocolate”. Families can park for just $12 and make a full day of sky-high fun. For Kiwis seeking a playful Halloween escape, this event promises eerie excitement and city views that are simply to die for. skycityauckland.co.nz/offers/sky-tower/spooky-halloween-at-the-sky-tower

Trick or treat at the Sky Tower from October 27 to November 2 with ghost hunts and face painting. Photo / SkyCity

Where science meets spooks

Forget haunted houses because this Halloween, Sydney’s oldest museum becomes the ultimate party. Jurassic Lounge: Halloween Edition returns on October 25 for a night of cocktails, costumes, and curiosities. From 6.30pm to 10pm, guests can wander through exhibits brought to life with DJs, artists, and scientists while enjoying eerie performances and ghostly stories. Under the towering whale skeleton, the dance floor comes alive as guests compete for the title of Best (dis)Dressed. Visitors will also gain free access to RELICS: A New World Rises, where LEGO® creations explore a post-human world. For Kiwis seeking a Halloween adventure that blends culture with chills, this is the ultimate reason to cross the Tasman. australian.museum/event/jurassic-lounge-halloween-edition

Sydney's Jurassic Lounge: Halloween Edition on October 25 offers cocktails, costumes, and eerie performances. Photo / Anna Kucera, Australia Museum

Bali’s most haunting party

Set aside the Bali wellness retreat because the cliffs of Uluwatu are calling, as SAVAYA Bali unleashes Sirens of the Abyss, a three-day Halloween spectacular from October 31 to November 2, 2025. The world-renowned clifftop club transforms into an underwater dreamscape of music, mystery, and myth, where partygoers can dance beneath the stars to world-class beats and compete for IDR 600 million in prizes. The weekend kicks off on Friday with Bali’s biggest costume contest, followed by DJ Cristoph’s electrifying set on Saturday, and SG Lewis closing the celebration on Sunday with his soulful grooves. With its ocean views and reputation as one of the world’s top clubs, Savaya promises a Halloween experience that’s both glamorous and haunting. savaya.com

Party all Halloween weekend at Bali's most prestigious beach club. Photo / Savaya Bali

Sweet adventure... coming soon

More interested in ‘treats’ instead of ‘tricks’? Tasmania’s newest attraction is serving up the sweetest “treat” yet. Opening in 2027, the Chocolate Experience at Cadbury in Hobart isa new sensory attraction celebrating 100 years of Cadbury’s Tasmanian story. Guests can create custom Tasmanian-flavoured bars, take chocolate-making classes, and walk through an immersive tour of the brand’s history. Designers from MONA and Cumulus Studios have turned the idea of a chocolate factory into a wonderland of flavour and imagination. For Kiwis chasing something sweet and memorable, this is one adventure worth unwrapping. cadburyexperience.com.au