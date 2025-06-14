Celebrate Brisbane Festival and join one of 100 events in the festival lineup.

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Brisbane Festival 2025

The Brisbane Festival 2025 is back, promising an electric celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. From September 5 to 27, the festival will transform the city into a playground of performances, installations, and events. This year’s lineup features more than 100 events, including 14 world premieres and 20 Queensland exclusives, turning Brisbane’s theatres, parks, rooftops, and riverbanks into vibrant creative playgrounds.

Start your festival itinerary with a colourful walk in one of Craig & Karl’s inflatable art installations across Neville Bonner Bridge, Goodwill Bridge, and Kangaroo Point Bridge. Spend your days hopping through the various events throughout the whole month of September, starting with Gatsby at the Green Light, a glittering recreation of a 1920s party reimagined for the 2020s through cabaret. Watch artists in their element with shows like Baleen Moondjan, a breathtaking First Nations-led outdoor performance by the river, or the Undercover Arts Festival, Australia’s premier disability-led performing arts festival. Expect free outdoor concerts, large-scale public art, comedy, circus, cabaret, and concerts.

End your festival experience with a 400-drone light show above Festival Garden in South Bank with the crowd favourite Skylore. See the full programme at brisbanefestival.com.au