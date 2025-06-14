Celebrate Brisbane Festival and join one of 100 events in the festival lineup.
Brisbane Festival 2025
The Brisbane Festival 2025 is back, promising an electric celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. From September 5 to 27, the festival will transform the cityinto a playground of performances, installations, and events. This year’s lineup features more than 100 events, including 14 world premieres and 20 Queensland exclusives, turning Brisbane’s theatres, parks, rooftops, and riverbanks into vibrant creative playgrounds.
Start your festival itinerary with a colourful walk in one of Craig & Karl’s inflatable art installations across Neville Bonner Bridge, Goodwill Bridge, and Kangaroo Point Bridge. Spend your days hopping through the various events throughout the whole month of September, starting with Gatsby at the Green Light, a glittering recreation of a 1920s party reimagined for the 2020s through cabaret. Watch artists in their element with shows like Baleen Moondjan, a breathtaking First Nations-led outdoor performance by the river, or the Undercover Arts Festival, Australia’s premier disability-led performing arts festival. Expect free outdoor concerts, large-scale public art, comedy, circus, cabaret, and concerts.
End your festival experience with a 400-drone light show above Festival Garden in South Bank with the crowd favourite Skylore. See the full programme at brisbanefestival.com.au
Mondrian Gold Coast has officially opened at Burleigh Heads, marking the globally renowned Mondrian brand’s Australian debut. The 208-room luxury hotel blends bold design with coastal elegance, offering standout dining at LiTO, an Italian eatery led by Andrea Morigi, and Haven, a poolside venue by Aaron Teece, with seasonal fare and live music. Guests can unwind at the upcoming CIEL Spa (opening June 15) or stay in luxe Beach Houses with plunge pools or the Sky House penthouse with panoramic ocean views. Celebrate their opening with the Endless Summer package available until August 31. mondrianhotels.com/gold-coast
Amanoi’s first Ocean Pool Residence
Aman’s newest addition to its luxury stays is calling all luxury-loving Kiwis. Amanoi’s Ocean Pool Residence in Vietnam is the ultimate escape you’ve been waiting for. Opening today, this 925sq m sanctuary offers panoramic views over Vinh Hy Bay, a private beach, and a dedicated spa house. The three-bedroom residence includes a sundeck, ocean-view pool, wine cellar, and private butler service. Guests are treated to spa treatments, daily gourmet dining, a catamaran cruise, and bespoke experiences like a private movie night under the stars. It’s an unforgettable retreat crafted for travellers who enjoy space, privacy, and refined service in one breathtaking destination. aman.com/resorts/amanoi
Sunny skies ahead for sister cities
Kiwis in the South Island can now fly directly to South Australia with Air New Zealand’s new Christchurch–Adelaide route, from October 27 this year. This twice-weekly service offers around 15,000 seats through to March 2026, making travel easier for South Islanders eager to explore beyond traditional Aussie gateways. The new route responds to growing demand, with New Zealand ranking as South Australia’s second-largest international market. Travellers can enjoy more time on the ground discovering Adelaide’s city charm, renowned wine regions, unique wildlife, and rugged landscapes. With longer stays and higher spending, this connection opens the door to richer Kiwi adventures.airnewzealand.co.nz
Fly on water
Ever wondered what it feels like to fly on water? Vessev’s new VS-9 “Kermadec” ferry offers just that, and it’s making waves in Auckland. This world-first luxury, zero-emission tourist vessel is operated by Fullers360, New Zealand’s largest ferry company. The sleek, electric hydrofoil glides above the water for a near-silent, ultra-smooth 40-minute ride with no rocking, wake, or seasickness.