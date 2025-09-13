Auckland is about to come alive with the launch of We The Young, the city’s first-ever arts, imagination and adventure festival created especially for tamariki and rangatahi. Running this September, the inclusive festival offers more than 19 live performances, creative workshops, interactive art installations, and free outdoor fun, transforming Aotea Square into a playground of creativity.

With shows designed for those aged six months old through to 16-year-olds, the programme makes arts and storytelling accessible to young audiences like never before. Over half of the events are free, including the energetic Dance-O-Mat, hands-on craft sessions, and the multi-language Little Language Lounge. Highlights also include Up and Away, a tender experience for babies, The Imaginarium’s sensory discovery zones and the live art battle Young Guns. This festival is a remarkable chance to explore culture through the eyes of the young, sparking imagination and creating memories that will last well beyond September. aucklandlive.co.nz/event/we-the-young

Let your kids' creative side shine through the launch of We The Young. Photo / 123rf

Check out Australasia’s largest lightwall

Auckland’s waterfront will glow once again as The Lightship, Australasia’s largest lightwall, launches its 2025-26 season this September. Stretching 110 metres across Bledisloe Wharf and powered by 8500 programmable LEDs, the installation transforms a working port into a dazzling public art canvas, free for all to enjoy.

This year’s programme, titled “Thresholds and Crossings”, curated by Simon Bowerbank of Whangārei Art Museum, brings together six bold artists from Aotearoa and Australia. The works explore the tension and beauty between land and sea, offering an evolving journey from Esther Stewart’s crisp geometric visions to the immersive worlds of Jess Johnson and Simon Ward, and beyond. thelightship.co.nz

The Lightship returns this September to illuminate Auckland’s waterfront with its 2025-26 season. Photo / Thresholds & Crossings

Eat your way down memory lane

Hilton Auckland’s Bellini Bar is serving up nostalgia with a refined twist through The Kiwi Icons, a modern afternoon tea that celebrates Aotearoa’s most beloved flavours. Curated by Pastry Chef Hiranya Ratnayake, the experience reimagines Kiwi classics with native ingredients and elegant technique, turning familiar favourites into something extraordinary.

From Ginger Crunch with strawberry crémeux to Lolly Cake reworked with vanilla cheesecake, each sweet treat pays homage to childhood memories, while savoury creations like roast lamb and kūmara wraps, Southland sushi, and golden parāoa parai (Māori fried bread) showcase the depth of local cuisine. Served against panoramic harbour views and complemented by artisan teas, The Kiwi Icons is more than an afternoon tea. bellini.co.nz/the-kiwi-icons

Get a taste of Kiwi classics in your afternoon tea session. Photo / Bellini Bar at Hilton Auckland

Wine, stories and Hans Herzog

Esther’s dinner series is uncorking the secrets of New Zealand’s vineyards, blending bold winemakers with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine for nights of storytelling, flavour and surprise. Each event pairs a three-course menu by chef Sean Connolly with boutique bottles and cellar exclusives, creating evenings where mystery pours meet vinous tales. Guests can expect rare vintages, playful palate challenges and a keepsake postcard to recreate the food and wine journey at home.

This September, the series spotlights Hans Herzog, one of New Zealand’s most respected winemakers. On September 18, Connolly’s dishes will meet Herzog’s uncompromising Marlborough wines, crafted with Swiss precision and local terroir. The evening begins with a welcome glass of Hans’ favourite drop before guests test their palate in the Mystery Pour Challenge, with the chance to win a bottle of Herzog’s finest. estherrestaurant.com/specials/crushed-grapes-herzog-wines