Mid-autumn moon festival

Across Asia, the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival lights up cities and villages with glowing lanterns, mooncakes and family gatherings under the full harvest moon. From dragon dances in China to lantern parades in Vietnam, it is one of the region’s most beloved cultural traditions, celebrating unity, gratitude and the beauty of the season. Travellers drawn to Asia during this time find a feast for the senses, where streets shimmer with colour and bakeries overflow with ornate mooncakes filled with lotus paste and egg yolk.

For Kiwis who may not be travelling far, Auckland offers a taste of this magic with its own Mid-Autumn festivities. Happening on September 26 to 28 at Balmoral Town Centre, this year’s festivities echo the warmth and vibrancy of the festival, inviting locals to join in large lantern shows, cultural performances, and shared good food. aucklandmoonfestival.nz

Join Auckland's Mid-Autumn Moon Festival celebrations from September 26 to 28. Photo / 123rf

Chocolate and coffee day

New Zealand’s sweetest weekend returns as the Chocolate & Coffee Festival takes over Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre on September 27 to 28. Known as one of NZ’s biggest celebrations of chocolate, coffee, and indulgent treats, the festival attracts more than 6,500 passionate foodies each year. Visitors can explore stalls from Aotearoa’s top chocolatiers, coffee roasters, and artisan makers, alongside exhibitors offering everything from gelato and cupcakes to homewares and gourmet surprises.

This year’s programme promises more than just tastings. Masterclasses will elevate the experience, including “Mastering Espresso” with coffee educator Phill Kearney and “The Pairing Room,” where Timothy Giles guides guests through the art of matching boutique wines with handcrafted chocolate. Tickets are available through iTicket, with free entry for children 12 and under. chocolatecoffeefestival.nz

The Chocolate & Coffee Festival returns to Auckland, with tastings and masterclasses. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ welcomes My Holiday

Planning the perfect getaway just got easier with the launch of My Holiday: a new online travel brand offering all-in-one packages to the South Pacific and beyond. Following the success of My Queensland, My Holiday expands into destinations like Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, Bali, Thailand, Hawaii, and the Maldives.

Each holiday is carefully bundled to take the hassle out of planning, with return flights, world-class resorts, transfers and breakfast included, plus bonus perks such as upgrades, resort credits, and dining experiences. Some packages also feature exclusive extras like VIP fast-track arrival at Fiji’s Nadi Airport, saving travellers valuable holiday time. Designed to deliver outstanding value without the stress, My Holiday makes escaping to paradise simpler than ever. myholiday.co.nz

Getting your dream vacation just got easier with My Holiday. Photo / 123rf

Best Chef Awards 2025

Food lovers have a new reason to dream of Italy this spring, as the Best Chef Awards 2025 heads to Milan on October 1 and 2. Known as Europe’s gastronomic capital, Milan will welcome the world’s most inspiring chefs and culinary pioneers for two days of talks, tastings, and celebrations. The event opens in Lombardy’s famed Franciacorta wine region with Area Talks and a dinner spotlighting local flavours, before culminating in a dazzling gala at Studio 90 in Milan’s East End Studios. Big names like Massimo Bottura, Yoshihiro Narisawa and Joan Roca are already confirmed, with more to come. thebestchefawards.com