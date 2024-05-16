A tourist was gored by a roaming black bull on a Los Cabos beach. Photo / xevtfm

Tourists have been warned to steer clear of wild bulls after a tourist was gored on the beaches of Baja California Sur.

Shocking footage emerged of a woman who was violently charged by the animal after dropping her bags in front of the animal.

“Please don’t do that. Please get away,” other tourists can be heard on the clip, warning her.

The large black bull begins pestering the woman, overladen with beach bags that spill on to the sand. Her mistake was to go back for her belongings.

#CirculaEnRedes🔴 Toro embiste a turista 🏖️en Playa la Fortuna de Los Cabos 🐂 pic.twitter.com/197MriCRWC — xevt - xhvt (@xevtfm) May 13, 2024

Víctor Manuel Torres Garcia, operations co-ordinator for the Federal Coastline (Zofemat) in Los Cabos, told local media the incident occurred on a beach with no permanent patrol. The SudCaliforniano reported there was little official data on the wild bull population, but crews for the Zofemat were stationed there twice a week for cleaning and surveillance work.

Though the woman was left stunned and motionless on the sand, La Vanguardia reported it resulted in no serious injuries, but raised concerns about livestock on the beach. It was not the first incident of an unfortunate encounter with animals.

Torres Garcia said animals were known to range freely on to beaches from nearby ranches.

He said it was not uncommon for tourists to interact and feed the cows and donkeys, which are normally placid.

“However, we make the recommendation that they do not do so, in order to prevent a situation similar to that of the bull attack from happening.”

The free-roaming animals are known to be drawn by the bags and possessions of daytrippers to the beach, say local authorities.

Particularly the bull, which has become well known to beach vendors who have spoken out against the animal, which has become a nuisance.

The matter was being investigated by municipal officials, reported The Cabos Sun, which also said further measures were being considered to keep animals off the popular tourist beach.

It was the second recorded incident of an aggressive bull on a Baja tourist beach.