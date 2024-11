A Sounds Air nine-seater Pilatus PC-12 plane. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Regional operator Sounds Air is canning its Wellington to Taupō service as escalating costs put the squeeze on the aviation sector.

Sounds Air cancelled its Wellington to Westport service three weeks ago.

Managing director Andrew Crawford said while demand for flights was strong, costs were too high.

“Decisions like this are not taken lightly. This has been a very tough call for management and our shareholders,” he said.