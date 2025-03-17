Of the 12,000 New Zealand baches listed on Bookabach, which is part of the Expedia Group, these 10 baches took out the coveted accolade for satisfying a wide range of criteria.

Now in its 14th year, the annual competition sees baches undergo a selection process based on what Kiwi travellers desire most, including guest ratings of 9.8 or higher, glowing guest reviews, alongside standout amenities like pools or spas and unique features like a fireplace, library or gym.

As with most baches listed on Bookabach, the winning baches feature enough space for groups and families, with a minimum of three bedrooms to keep the crew together. Some baches have as many as eight.

Nightly stays range between $300 and $1600.

Hayley Purdon, Bookabach’s travel expert says the awards aim to “inspire travellers to book their next group getaway”.

An additional criterion was added in for 2025, with many of the lodgings featured being managed by Premier Hosts, a free, invite-only Bookabach programme awarded to owners and property managers who have a proven track record of providing excellent guest experiences.

“Bookabach hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences,” says Tim Rosolio, vice president of partner success.

“With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Bookabach.”

Collectively, all 10 winners embody what it means to embrace a little JOMO – or the “joy of missing out”. The antithesis of FOMO (or the “fear of missing out”), JOMO is one of the travel trends Bookabach predicted would reign in its Unpack ‘25 report.

Bookabach Bach Of The Year 2025 winners

The Professor's Beach House backs onto the South Pacific Ocean, with enviable 360-degree views. Photo / Supplied

The Professor’s Beach House

Dunedin, Otago

This colonial-style haven would make for the perfect writer’s retreat, with its idyllic surrounds rendering the spot perfect for a little rest and relaxation, or to spark creativity once more. Situated along the sprawling Brighton coastline, 25 minutes from Dunedin’s CBD, the South Pacific Ocean beckons with views as far as the eye can see. The previous owner was once a professor of English at the University of Otago (hence the name) and inside you’ll find five separate study spaces, a large collection of New Zealand literature, and a selection of jazz records to enjoy.

This treetop retreat promises privacy away from the busy beach below. Photo / Supplied

Onetangi Luxury Home

Onetangi, Waiheke Island

Escape to the treetops at this luxurious five-bedroom lodging, which is nestled high above one of Waiheke Island’s most popular beaches. An entertainer’s dream, the modern bach is a master class in indoor-outdoor living, and is separated into distinct wings by an infinity lap pool. The design of the house follows the contour of the ridgeline, maximising natural sunlight and making the most of its bush surroundings. The grassy backyard makes an excellent pick for families or groups wanting space to spread out or soak up the breathtaking beach view.

Eliza's Garden Cottage is situated a short drive from Marlborough Sounds and Blenheim. Photo / Supplied

Eliza’s Garden Cottage

Blenheim, Marlborough

Feeling burnt out? This romantic, three-bedroom vineyard cottage offers a sense of tranquillity with its acre of secret garden and private swimming pool. A fusion of modern living with old-world charm, the cottage features an open plan kitchen, dining and living space, which flow seamlessly outdoors to reveal the barbecue, pool and garden area. Guests can enjoy the complimentary homemade breakfast provisions, or take a leisurely stroll through the vines with their morning brew.

Karu ō te Kiwi celebrates the best nature has to offer, with bi-fold doors and windows which allow the outside in. Photo / Supplied

Karu ō te Kiwi

Pakawau, Tasman Region

Nature lovers will obsess over the rugged beauty of Karu ō te Kiwi, an eco-luxe bach which offers panoramic views of the surrounding bush. Allow the outside in during the daytime with bi-fold doors and windows as you enjoy views of the 20 acres of nature bush, or park up on the deck in the evening to count the constellations which hang overhead. The sustainable haven sleeps seven, with furry friends also welcome.

The Farmhouse is situated in a valley surrounded by private farmland. Photo / Supplied

The Farmhouse

Little Akaloa, Akaroa

This historic country homestead boasts eight bedrooms and sleeps 17, making it perfect for family gatherings or large groups. The picturesque garden escape blends modern comforts with historic touches, to celebrate the rugged beauty of the coastal region. With plenty of room to explore, relax on the verandah with a book, dine al fresco in the fully-fenced garden, or explore the nearby beaches and bays on foot. Limited cellphone reception offers the perfect opportunity for a digital detox or to reconnect with nature.

Relish in the best modern living has to offer in this newly built bach in Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

New Arrowtown Holiday Home

Arrowtown, Otago

A well-appointed getaway located 20 minutes from Queenstown’s city centre, this north-facing property was designed to capture all-day sunlight and includes a cosy wood burner, rendering it the ideal spot to park up year-round. It sleeps six, with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and includes a large open-plan living area which extends out to an outdoor entertaining area complete with a barbecue and courtyard for children to explore.

Brooklands Cottage is equal parts warm and welcoming, and can be enjoyed year-round. Photo / Supplied

Brooklands Cottage

Martinborough, Wairarapa

A cosy bolthole in which to relax, Brooklands Cottage is a three-bedroom lodging situated a short drive from some of the country’s most famous and award-winning vineyards. It couples a countryside experience with the creature comforts of home, and makes for a warm and inviting space to shake off any seasonal stagnation. In summer, read a book on the outdoor lounge, or in winter, soak in the spa as you enjoy a spot of stargazing. The bach offers a warm and welcoming stay just a short drive from some of New Zealand’s most famous and award-winning vineyards. The home features an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space. With French doors opening out to the sheltered wrap-around deck, it’s the perfect spot for summer relaxation. In winter, enjoy the spa pool, or take shelter indoors with the roaring fire.

Guests can enjoy a short walk to the neighbouring winery, Linden Estate, which is open for wine tastings on selected days during hte week. Photo / Supplied

Kiwiesque Vineyard Villa

Bay View, Eskdale

Wine lovers will relish the chance to sleep amongst the vines at this private vineyard escape, situated in the heart of Hawke’s Bay wine country. The luxury accommodation heaps on the rustic charm, and is separated into two wings with a central living space at its centre. There’s plenty of space to explore outside, too, with a stepped lawn, large covered deck and swim spa to unwind in after a day spent exploring one of the many wineries in the region.

Deluxe Redwoods is an adventure lover's dream, situated minutes away from some of Rotorua's top outdoor activities. Photo / Supplied

Deluxe Redwoods

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty

A five-minute drive from Rotorua’s city centre, Deluxe Redwoods is an excellent option for adrenaline junkies keen to explore the region’s most intrepid outdoor adventures. It sleeps 16 guests, and promises unparalleled views of Redwoods Forest and its mountain bike park. It includes two living areas, one upstairs which opens out to a sunny deck, plus a second cosy living space downstairs equipped with a TV for movie night. Sore from a day spent on the trails? Ease tired muscles in the private spa pool.

Calypso boasts a sun-drenched deck, swimming pool and spa for guests to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

Calypso

Ostend, Waiheke Island

Spacious and stylishly furnished, this sunny Waiheke Island paradise includes a sun-drenched deck and generously-sized swimming pool. Set on two levels, the luxury accommodation sleeps 12 across five bedrooms and boasts multiple areas in which to relax both inside and out. The deck on the upper level looks out to views of the expansive coastline, showcasing some of the best views the island has to offer.

