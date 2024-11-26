Kiwi men seem most interested in travel's mental and health benefits.

The most popular reason Kiwi men said they wanted to travel was to enjoy the mental health benefits (26%) and pursue personal growth (25%). Secondary reasons included switching off from everyday life stressors (23%) and resting (23%).

The continued popularity of the wellness industry could be one reason why men are increasingly open to exploring travel that incorporates health and wellbeing practices.

Another reason could be the ebbing taboos around men expressing emotional or relational desires, according to Booking.com’s report.

“With cultural change bringing progress to conversations around male mental health and societal pressures, moments that combat loneliness and prioritise more mindful male-bonding will prevail in travel,” the report stated.

In 2023, the Global Wellness Institute, which monitors the industry, predicted men would increasingly pursue wellness travel in 2024.

“While wellness travel historically may have been more commonly associated with women, recent data and trends indicate that more men are recognising the importance of and investing in their holistic wellbeing,” the 2023 report stated.

Wellness travel continues to boom

The global wellness tourism market is valued at more than US$640 billion ($1041b), according to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).

The desire to use travel as a means to pursue wellness isn’t exclusive to men.

Most Kiwis surveyed (58%) were interested in a longevity retreat, which Booking.com defined as “a supercharged flex on traditional wellbeing itineraries where temporary fixes are replaced in pursuit of a longer, healthier life”.

The “longer” part is also key for Kiwis; almost half (48%) of those surveyed said they would spend money on a holiday specifically focused on longevity.

As for activities, most Kiwis were interested in activities they could incorporate into their daily lives (61%) such as learning about nutrition or IV therapy, 54% were keen to try red-light therapies and 41% were interested in body vibration.

Kiwis were less interested in more extreme treatments such as stem cell treatment (25%) or cryotherapy (36%).