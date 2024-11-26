A recent survey of Kiwis found men were interested in trips that prioritise mental wellbeing. Photo / 123RF
The era of booze-fuelled lads’ trips may be ending, according to a new survey of Kiwi travellers conducted by Booking.com.
The travel platform released results from its annual Travel Predictions research, which included a survey of 1003 Kiwis asking where they plan to travel to, and why, over the next two years.
According to the results, one trip style we can expect to see more of is men-only getaways. Almost half (48%) of Kiwis surveyed said they would encourage a man in their life to go on a men’s-only trip.
Younger travellers seem especially keen on the idea; 67% of Gen Zs and 59% of millennials said they’d encourage a male friend or family member to travel with other men.
The research also suggests those who decide to gather their mates and get away won’t necessarily embark on the traditional beer-fuelled weekend of late nights, pub crawls and fast food.
The most popular reason Kiwi men said they wanted to travel was to enjoy the mental health benefits (26%) and pursue personal growth (25%). Secondary reasons included switching off from everyday life stressors (23%) and resting (23%).
“With cultural change bringing progress to conversations around male mental health and societal pressures, moments that combat loneliness and prioritise more mindful male-bonding will prevail in travel,” the report stated.
In 2023, the Global Wellness Institute, which monitors the industry, predicted men would increasingly pursue wellness travel in 2024.
“While wellness travel historically may have been more commonly associated with women, recent data and trends indicate that more men are recognising the importance of and investing in their holistic wellbeing,” the 2023 report stated.
Wellness travel continues to boom
The global wellness tourism market is valued at more than US$640 billion ($1041b), according to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).
The desire to use travel as a means to pursue wellness isn’t exclusive to men.
Most Kiwis surveyed (58%) were interested in a longevity retreat, which Booking.com defined as “a supercharged flex on traditional wellbeing itineraries where temporary fixes are replaced in pursuit of a longer, healthier life”.
The “longer” part is also key for Kiwis; almost half (48%) of those surveyed said they would spend money on a holiday specifically focused on longevity.
As for activities, most Kiwis were interested in activities they could incorporate into their daily lives (61%) such as learning about nutrition or IV therapy, 54% were keen to try red-light therapies and 41% were interested in body vibration.
Kiwis were less interested in more extreme treatments such as stem cell treatment (25%) or cryotherapy (36%).