Mosako - the sweet Japanese dog cared for by Air NZ crew

RNZ
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand crew member Michelle Little visits Mosako in Narita, Japan. Photo / Michelle Little

Air New Zealand crew member Michelle Little visits Mosako in Narita, Japan. Photo / Michelle Little

By RNZ

Since 2016, an Akita dog named Mosako in Japan has received food, walks and long-distance support from Air New Zealand crew members.

Now, as Mosako spends her final days on an air bed watching telly, Michelle Little reflects on what she taught her Kiwi friends about purpose, resilience and loyalty.

“We’ve had turmoil with her, ups and downs, and Mo’s taught us to get through that and that tomorrow’s another day,” she told RNZ’s Afternoons.

Eight years ago, when two Air NZ crew members first encountered Mosako, she was chained up and looking “a little bit lost and a little bit lonely” in a mall near Narita Airport, Little said.

Although she looks like “a giant teddy bear”, Mosako was chained up to guard a local auto parts business and it seemed like she had not had much contact with people.

Mosako - an Akita dog adopted by Air New Zealand staff in Narita, Japan. Photo / Facebook / Mosako Doggo
Mosako - an Akita dog adopted by Air New Zealand staff in Narita, Japan. Photo / Facebook / Mosako Doggo

Although wary of the Air NZ staff at first, Little said it was not long before Mosako was more than happy to be freed of her chains for walks around mountains and temples.

“Seeing the delight she used to get just doing dog things, we felt so comforted by that.”

While respecting the fact she was somebody else’s dog, Little said over time, they gradually became her carers, providing her with almost everything they thought would benefit her life.

Now unable to walk and mostly blind, Masako is spending her final days being cared for by two Japanese women in a “beautiful” old home the Air NZ crew call a “doggy hospice”.

In the last three weeks, all those who have looked after Mosako have been able to say their difficult final goodbyes in person, Little said.

An Air New Zealand crew member spends time with Mosako in Japan. Photo / Facebook
An Air New Zealand crew member spends time with Mosako in Japan. Photo / Facebook

“We were brave and we got that bravery from her. She knew we were there. Her eyes lifted up and the little tail started to move. We talked of our times and all the memories she’s going to leave for us in our crew rooms and our flying careers going forward.

“We just told her that it was okay to go when she’s ready. To be honest, I don’t think she’s ready. She’s enjoying this care and it’s taken this long for her to have no collar on and no chain. But we have to leave now, knowing that she’s okay and she’s inside and she’s cool and she’s loved and she’s patted and she’s watching telly on an air bed.”

Save

