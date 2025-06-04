A Kiwi mum is warning parents to stay vigilant when flying after her son’s index finger was severely cut during a flight from Auckland to Singapore.
The Auckland-based family were two hours into a 10-hour Singapore Airlines flight from Auckland to Singapore’s Changi Airporton May 1, when they heard their 18-month-old son scream in pain.
“I turned around and was like, ‘What’s happening? I don’t even know what’s going on’,” the mum, who asked not to be named, told the Herald.
The family were seated in a bassinet row where tray tables are located in the armrest and fold out. Unbeknownst to the mother of two, her 5-year-old son had accidentally shut his infant brother’s index finger in the pop-up tray table mechanism.
Their son immediately began to scream and flight attendants came to assist, however, the mother claims one of the flight attendants poured a packet of sugar on the injury to “stop the bleeding”.
She claims another flight attendant then bandaged up her son’s entire hand, and eventually they were able to settle him for a short sleep before he woke, bleeding and distressed, and another passenger offered help.
“I think the adrenaline wore off – he just woke up, and he’s screaming because he was in pain. Then we realised there’s a man behind us who was travelling with his daughter, and he gave us some Pamol and then he calmed down a bit.”
The family claim the airline eventually also offered pain relief and suggested they could page a doctor if the bleeding went through the bandage.
The mother says the family were not only trying to make their son feel better, but also were conscious of the experience for other passengers and felt “embarrassed”.
“I’m wanting my son to be okay and comfortable and not in pain. But ... also, you’re super conscious that you’re keeping up the entire flight.”
When their flight landed in Singapore, the boys’ mum claims the crew promised an airport buggy would be waiting to transport them to the medical clinic, after they were held back to fill out some paperwork on the plane. But she says when they finally got off, there was no buggy or staff, despite repeated promises.
“No one knew what we were talking about. There was no one there for us,” the mother tells the Herald.
She says eventually they found a member of ground staff who helped them find a medical clinic so their son could be seen.
“We had to rush through the airport, basically because we’d wasted more time, and we had to get our next flight and back from the clinic.”
She also believes airlines have their part to play in keeping tamariki safe too.
“Urge parents to keep their kids’ fingers and toes away. They need to do that before the flight takes off, or even just have a sticker or a sign in that area to watch out,” she added.
On the family’s flight home with Air New Zealand, she says crew gave a PA announcement before meal services about keeping children’s fingers clear of tray tables She claims she did not hear a warning on the Singapore Airlines flight.
Singapore Airlines does not have specific warnings on board around tray tables.
In response to the Herald’s inquiries about the incident and the mother’s claims, Singapore Airlines said it “sincerely apologises” to the family.
“Our cabin crew immediately administered first aid to the passenger after they were alerted to the incident, and checked on him and his family regularly during the flight.