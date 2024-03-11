The video prompted fierce debate. Photo / Thinkstock

The long-running debate around child-free planes has risen once more thanks to an out-of-control toddler on a long-haul flight.

A video of a toddler’s behaviour on a flight has received harsh criticism after being posted on the Reddit forum called ‘Public Freakout’ last year.

Although it’s the child who is shouting at their parents and jumping (barefoot) on the tray table, all criticism in the comments section is aimed directly at the parents.

During the outburst, the child appears to treat the tray table like a trampoline, jumping on it, and causing the seat in front to shake. Yet, incredibly, the passenger sitting in the seat in front manages to ignore the bouncing.

According to the person who filmed the disturbance, the child behaved this way for the entire eight-hour flight.

The video quickly garnered criticism against the parents, with one person describing them as “the most selfish and idiotic people alive”.

According to news.com.au, another viewer expressed that “I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it”.

Others noted how disengaged the parents seemed with their child, “even paying attention to your kid would help the kid out”.

While there was praise for the passenger copping the brunt of the toddler’s antics, some viewers couldn’t understand his reluctance to speak up.

“Why is the guy just letting it happen? I would’ve said something,” one person replied to the video.

“Idiot parents be like: It’s just a kid being a kid, chill out,” replied another.

The video prompted many viewers to recall their own inflight horror stories at the hands of kids running wild, reigniting the debate that no one can put to rest: is it time to implement child-free sections on planes?



