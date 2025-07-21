Luxury meets the farming life

Covering ten cities across four countries, this 15-day Specialist European Agri-Tour blends agriculture, luxury and culture. Enjoy five nights in four-star hotels in Amsterdam, Basel and Zurich, and cruise in style for seven nights onboard AmaWaterways’ AmaViola. The itinerary includes guided tours in Amsterdam, a visit to the John Deere Tractor Factory, a Swiss dairy and brewery tour, and stops in Strasbourg, Rüdesheim and the Rhine Gorge.

Priced from $18,699 pp twin share, this tour includes return Economy Class flights from Auckland, all transfers, the services of a New Zealand-based escort and more. Departs May 5, 2026. Book by July 31, 2025 at helloworld.co.nz/deal/30749/specialist-european-agri-tour.

Visit Amsterdam on this 15-day Europe tour. Photo / Unsplash

Cruise the Pacific in style

Hop aboard the Discovery Princess and enjoy 25 days of pure luxury as you travel the Pacific Ocean. Setting sail from Auckland, enjoy a stop on familiar shores with a call in to the Bay of Islands before crossing the international date line. Port in Tahiti and Moorea, French Polynesia, where shore excursions include snorkelling in the crystal-clear ocean and four-wheel driving tours! Sail into American waters with stops in Hawaii and Los Angeles, where the sun shines and stars walk the streets. End your cruise in two of the most beautiful cities in the world – Victoria and Vancouver, Canada.

Priced from $4179 per person, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Prices are correct at the date and time supplied to the media outlet and are subject to change. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=X610D&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717.

Spend 25 days travelling from Auckland to Canada aboard the Discovery Princess. Photo / Discovery Princess

From Disney fun to harbour views

Combine culture, luxury, and Disney magic on this five-night Hong Kong escape. Enjoy three nights at the 1920s expedition-themed Disney Explorers Lodge, featuring four globally inspired wings, immersive decor, three restaurants, and a fun-filled Rain Drop Pool. Plus, get into the spirit of “The Most Magical Party of All” as Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates its 20th anniversary with an upgraded castle show, new night-time spectacular and the biggest parade yet. Then, relax for two nights at the five-star Harbour Grand Kowloon, a deluxe waterfront hotel with harbour views, rooftop pool and easy city access.

From $3425 pp twin share, the package includes return Economy Class airfares with Air New Zealand from Auckland, five nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, and a two-day Non Stop Fun Ticket (Tier 4) to Hong Kong Disneyland. This also includes a bonus one-night stay at Disney Explorers Lodge with a stay three, pay two offer. Valid for travel from October 13 to November 19, 2025. Book by August 10, 2025, at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/asia/explore-hong-kong.

Experience the magic of Hong Kong Disneyland and the culture of Kowloon city in one stay. Photo / Supplied

Explore Earth’s last frontier

Discover the “last continent” with Viking’s 13-day Antarctic Explorer voyage from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. Experience towering glaciers, sweeping icebergs, snow-covered wilderness and unforgettable wildlife encounters on the world’s last true frontier. This ultimate adventure is built around flexibility, allowing daily itinerary changes to ensure the best wildlife viewings in one of the planet’s most remote destinations. Travel aboard a purpose-built expedition ship equipped with zodiacs, kayaks and even submarines to get you closer to the action.

This package is priced from $19,495 pp in a Nordic Balcony Stateroom. Travellers can save $3000 per couple when booking one or more extensions, including the four-night Iguazú Falls tour or the five-night Gateway to Patagonia journey, both from $7499 pp. Bookings are available now via Viking. For more information, visit vikingcruises.com.au/expeditions/cruise-destinations/antarctica/antarctic-explorer/ or contact your preferred travel agent.