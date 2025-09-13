Privilege Club members can also earn up to 15,000 bonus Avios on eligible flights when travelling between October 1 and November 30, 2025, or February 1 and March 31, 2026. For the full list of available dates and fares, as well as terms and conditions, visit qatarairways.com/en-nz/offers/your-next-journey-begins-here, call your local travel agent, or visit the Qatar Airways mobile app.

Experience award-winning service with Qatar Airways’ latest New Zealand fares. Photo / Supplied

Explore Vietnam and Cambodia in depth

Set off on an unforgettable 20-day escorted journey through Vietnam and Cambodia from May 5 to 24, 2026. This popular and carefully crafted itinerary has been perfected over the years, taking travellers through two captivating countries rich in history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes. From the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the serene beauty of Sapa and the charm of Hoi An, this tour balances vibrant city life with tranquil countryside.

Highlights include exploring the Unesco World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, cruising overnight on the Unesco-listed Ha Long Bay, and visiting the Cu Chi Tunnels, remnants of the Vietnam War. The all-inclusive tour features international flights, with prices starting from $8215 pp twin share. Bookings are open now via pukekohetravel.co.nz/vietnam, call 0800 785 386, or email info@pukekohetravel.nz.

Culture, history, and landscapes await on this Vietnam and Cambodia adventure. Photo / Supplied

Experience the Bora Bora magic

Situated on a private islet nestled between the deep blue Pacific Ocean and a shimmering turquoise lagoon, this resort is famed for its attentive Four Seasons-style service. Surrounded by lush tropical vegetation of extraordinary beauty, it offers facilities tailored to the needs of couples, families and business travellers alike. This sanctuary fully embraces the magic of the South Seas while maintaining a strong commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

House of Travel has an eight-night package starting from $11,369 pp share twin. This includes eight nights’ accommodation (four nights Four Seasons Bora Bora staying in a One Bedroom Beach View Overwater Bungalow Suite and four nights Hilton Hotel Tahiti, two pre and two post), return Papeete and Bora Bora airport transfers, breakfast daily, and a private romantic 7.5m-boat lagoon tour in Bora Bora including a Motu lunch. Valid for sale until March 31, 2026, unless sold out prior, and travel is available from November 30 to December 18, 2025, January 5 to February 12, 2026, and February 23 to March 8, 2026. International Airfares are additional. Book at hot.co.nz/borabora-fourseasons, call 0800 713 715 or see your travel agent.

Stay in overwater luxury with this Bora Bora and Tahiti deal. Photo / Supplied

Discover the beauty of Morocco

Discover the magic of Morocco on a 15-day Intrepid Premium trip, travelling through the bustling souks of Casablanca, vibrant medinas of Marrakech and the untouched Moroccan backcountry of Dades.

Stay 13 nights in comfortable, hand-picked hotels and enjoy a memorable Feature Stay in a spectacular camp hidden in the sand dunes of the Sahara for one night. Along the way, indulge in 14 breakfasts, four lunches and nine dinners showcasing authentic Moroccan flavours. Travel in comfort by private vehicle.

From $6615 pp, this Travel Associates exclusive offer includes a $300 pp bonus travel credit. Selected departures between September 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026. On sale until October 31, 2025. Airfares and return airport transfers are additional. Subject to availability. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21571971 or call 0800 482 776.