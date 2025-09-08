Fly economy return from Auckland to Barcelona with Singapore Airlines and experience the lively culture of Spain with this four-night luxe stay at the five-star Wittmore Hotel. Located in the charming Gothic Quarter, The Wittmore Hotel is reserved for adults and offers a quieter, private ambiance. Stay in a Medium Room and enjoy breakfast daily, plus a range of bonuses when you book with Travel Associates. These include a US$100 Food & Beverage Credit per room, per stay, and exclusive offers like early check-in and late check-out, and an upgrade to the next room category, subject to availability.

This Travel Associates exclusive package starts from $5,359 pp, double share. Selected travel dates are between May 3 and June 5, 2026, with sales open until September 22, 2025. Room rates are dynamic and subject to availability and change without notice. Airport transfers are additional. Book at travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21691129 or call 0800 482 776.

Experience refined elegance and comfort at The Wittmore Hotel. Photo / The Whittmore Hotel website

Hillside hideaway awaits you

Located on the outlying rim of the Karon area, this small intimate resort is situated hillside amid coconut trees. Rooms are simple and all feature a private balcony or terrace with garden or beach views. Three swimming pools can be found tucked away within the resort grounds, so be sure to head to the pool with the bar next to it. Overlooking Karon Beach, The Beach Restaurant serves authentic Thai dishes.

House of Travel has a seven-night package starting from $1,929 pp, share twin. This includes return economy class airfares flying Singapore Airlines, seven nights’ accommodation, two free nights, guaranteed upgrade to a Deluxe Room, breakfast daily, return airport to hotel transfers, and one free dinner per adult. Valid for sale until September 22, 2025, or unless sold out prior. Travel between May 1 to July 3, 2026, and July 20 to August 31, 2026. Book at hot.co.nz/phuket-bestwestern, call 0800 713 715, or see your travel agent.

Relax by the pool at your hillside hideaway in Karon, Phuket. Photo / Supplied

Unlock Europe’s hidden gems

Explore European cities and culinary delights with Viking’s new 12-day Iberia, France & England Explorer voyage from London to Lisbon or vice versa. Embark on a wide-ranging sojourn to historic cities across Europe. From the vibrant streets of Lisbon to the wine-rich region of Bordeaux, discover destinations rich in history, culture, and gastronomy.

Departing April 6, 2028, the journey is priced from $9,195 pp in a Veranda Stateroom, with a companion flying free up to AU$2,500 per booking. Viking’s inclusive value covers guided excursions in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour specialty tea, coffee, and bottled water, access to the Nordic spa, self-service laundry, and all tipping. For an even better deal, extend your stay in the British Isles with Viking’s four-night Great Homes, Gardens, and Gin pre-extension in Oxford, priced from $3,499 pp. Enjoy a privileged access visit to Highclere Castle, discover the histories of Broughton Castle and Chavenage House, and admire the idyllic gardens at Highgrove. Book now via vikingcruises.com.au/oceans/cruise-destinations/europe/iberia-france-and-england-explorer.