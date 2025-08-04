Advertisement
Hot Deals: Explore Auckland, Brisbane, Fiji, Bali and set sail on a global cruise

By Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Make your future self comfortable with these travel deals. Photo / Getty Images

Wake up to harbour views and French flair

Indulge in refined French hospitality at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour with an exclusive Club Millésime offer available for a limited time. Guests booking a Superior Room, Luxury Atrium Room or Luxury Balcony Room will receive complimentary access to Club Millésime, an elegant

Save