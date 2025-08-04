Soak up riverfront luxury in Brisbane with this three-night escape at the five-star Emporium Hotel South Bank. Fly return from Auckland with Air New Zealand in economy class. Stay in a River Suite and enjoy daily breakfast, plus exclusive Travel Associates bonuses: two complimentary cocktails on the Terrace Rooftop, early check-in, and late check-out (subject to availability). Take your trip to new heights with a guided Story Bridge Twilight Climb, offering panoramic views as the city lights up.

From $2269 pp, twin share, this Travel Associates exclusive pricing is only available for sale until August 31, 2025 for travel between October 13 and November 5 and November 9 to December 10, 2025. Airfares are based on economy class. A day-of-week surcharge of $10 applies for flights departing New Zealand on Thursday or Friday and returning on Sunday or Monday. Transfers are additional. For all terms and conditions, and to book, call 0800 482 776 or visit travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21394844.

Enjoy a chill day at Brisbane. Photo / Getty Images

Snorkel with reef sharks and stay beachfront

Discover the beautiful Yasawa Islands with a stay at Barefoot Kuata Island Resort, Fiji. The resort is renowned for its snorkelling and Diving with Fiji Sharks experiences and features a stunning white sand beach with crystal-clear waters, offering high and low tide swimming.

House of Travel’s seven-night package starts from $1759 pp twin share and includes seven nights’ accommodation, return Nadi airport/hotel and catamaran transfers (five nights at Barefoot Kuata Island Resort and two nights at Fiji Gateway pre/post). Your stay includes free use of snorkel gear, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. The mandatory meal package includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily at FJ$139 ($103) per adult per day. Valid for sale until March 31, 2026, unless sold out prior, for trips during September 11-18, September 23 to March 16, 2026 and March 19-31, 2026. Visit hot.co.nz/fiji-kuata, call 0800 713 715 or speak to your travel agent.

Wake to ocean views and sip your morning coffee by the sea. Photo / Supplied

Relax in coastal luxury at Bali

Perched on Bali’s iconic Seminyak Beach, Double-Six Luxury Hotel blends coastal sophistication with five-star service. Guests can unwind in a Leisure Suite with ocean views and plush interiors, savour world-class dining at rooftop or beachfront restaurants, or relax with luxurious spa treatments. The resort also offers an infinity pool, vibrant nightlife, and direct beach access for the perfect mix of excitement and relaxation.

This package includes return economy class airfares from Auckland to Denpasar with Air New Zealand, return private airport transfers, seven nights in a Leisure Suite and daily breakfast. Bonus inclusions feature a welcome cocktail, 24-hour butler and room service, complimentary Wi-Fi and discounts at Suzie-Q, Plantation Grill and The Spa at Blu Zea Resort. From $2729 pp twin share. Valid for travel from October 22 to December 10, 2025. Sale ends August 17, 2025. Book at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/asia/bali-beach-breaks.

Double Six Luxury Hotel, Seminyak. Photo / Supplied

Sail across six continents

Set sail on the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Crown Princess next May. This 114-day journey visits 40 ports and offers unforgettable memories. The round-trip cruise departs from Auckland and first explores Australia, before continuing to the natural wonders and vibrant cultures of Africa. From there, discover the charm and history of Europe, with call-ins to France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Poland and more. The voyage then heads to Canada, travels through the United States and South America, and finishes in dreamy French Polynesia. It is a rare chance to see the world in one incredible trip.

Priced from $28,369 pp twin share for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. The cruise departs Auckland, New Zealand, on May 6, 2026. Prices are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change. Visit princess.com to book or call 0800 780 717.