Sit back and enjoy one of New Zealand’s most scenic journeys on the Top of the South New Zealand Rail Tour, running from April 27 to May 5, 2026. Traverse the South Island in comfort, taking in spectacular coastlines, mountain passes, and countryside vistas. Experience two of the country’s most iconic rail journeys: the TranzAlpine train from Greymouth to Christchurch and the Coastal Pacific train from Christchurch to Blenheim by private charter. Along the way, explore the beauty of the Marlborough Sounds on a tranquil cruise, visit the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, and discover highlights such as the Southern Alps, Wild West Coast, Buller Gorge Hinterland, Punakaiki Rocks, and the Abel Tasman coastline.

This nine-day tour includes return flights to Auckland, eight nights’ accommodation, and daily cooked breakfast, starting from $4295 pp twin share. To book, visit pukekohetravel.co.nz/top or call 0800 785 386.

Sit back and watch the South Island’s breathtaking scenery unfold on one of New Zealand’s most scenic rail journeys. Photo / Supplied

Explore Australia’s wild west

Explore Western Australia from Perth to Coral Coast on this immersive eight-day Intrepid small group tour. Journey through rugged landscapes, dive into marine wonders, and discover the rich culture and heritage of the region. Stay seven nights in a mix of hotels and resorts and travel in a private coach, visiting highlights such as Nambung National Park (Pinnacles Desert), Kalbarri, Shark Bay, Shell Beach, Ningaloo Reef, and Cape Range National Park.

From $3999 pp twin share, this deal is on sale until November 9, 2025, with selected departures running from April 27 to September 4, 2026. Airfares and airport transfers are additional, and booking fees apply. To book, visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/21892145 or call 0800 427 555.

Dive into the turquoise waters of Ningaloo Marine Park. Photo / Getty Images

Cruise Queensland’s Coral Coast

Set sail aboard the magnificent Discovery Princess for a magical 10-day journey through Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef. Depart from Sydney and spend two nights at sea before arriving at Willis Island – a scenic cruising destination beyond the Great Barrier Reef. Your cruise continues to Port Douglas, where lush rainforest adventures and the iconic Sky Rail Rainforest Cableway await. From there, journey to Yorkey’s Knob (Cairns), where you can explore the Flocker Botanical Gardens, relax at Palm Cove, or dive into outdoor adventures. Next, cruise to Airlie Beach, your gateway to the Whitsunday Archipelago – a paradise of turquoise lagoons, pristine reefs, and white sandy beaches perfect for snorkelling. After a relaxing day at sea aboard the Discovery Princess, arrive in Brisbane to experience world-class theme parks or a trip to the famous Australia Zoo. Spend two final nights at sea before returning to Sydney.

Priced from $2,970 per person, twin share, on a Princess Standard fare. This includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Syndey, Australia on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Prices are correct at the date and are subject to change. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=X609&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717 to book.

Swim alongside sea turtles on this cruise. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Sail Bora Bora’s blue lagoons

Embark on a ten-day Seabourn voyage through French Polynesia’s most iconic islands, roundtrip from Papeete. Begin your journey with tranquil days in the remote Tuamotu atoll of Fakarava and the vast lagoon of Rangiroa (Avatoru), where pristine coral reefs teem with marine life. Continue to the lush, traditional island of Huahine (Maroe Bay), then explore the rich culture of Raiatea. Spend two days in Bora Bora, where you can swim in its turquoise lagoon, stay in its famous overwater bungalows, and discover its colorful reefs. Visit the striking Bahia d’Opunohu on Moorea for dramatic mountain and lagoon views before you return to Papeete.

This Seabourn cruise includes ten days of luxury sailing with fine dining, entertainment, and select shore excursions. Prices start from $9599 pp with a bonus US$1000 shipboard credit per suite. Travel on February 17, February 27, or March 9, 2026. The sale ends on December 2, 2025. Visit worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/cruise/seabourn/bora-bora-and-tahitian-nights-explorer to book.