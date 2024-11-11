A passenger plane from the US was hit by gunfire as it tried to land in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.
A Spirit Airlines flight destined for Port-au-Prince has been struck by gunfire, forcing it to be diverted to the neighbouring Dominican Republic.
Spirit said in a statement that the plane had been damaged and taken out of commission upon landing in the northern Dominican city of Santiago.
A flight attendant was injured in the incident, Spirit said. The Miami Herald had reported that the attendant was grazed by a bullet.
No passengers were injured, Spirit added.