Kia Ora Resort & Spa Rangiroa invites you to experience a low-season escape in The Islands of Tahiti. Located on a vast lagoon known for its world-class diving, Rangiroa also offers unique cultural treasures like Vin de Tahiti, the only vineyard on an atoll. With just the reef and turquoise waters at your doorstep, this is a destination like no other.

Take advantage of 15% off new bookings made for travel from November 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026 (excluding the festive season). Stays require a minimum of three nights and can include honeymoon amenities. Book by March 31, 2026, with code LOW15. The resort will close on November 1, 2026, for renovations. hotelkiaora.com

Unwind in The Islands of Tahiti with 15% off your stay at Kia Ora Resort & Spa. Photo / Supplied

Set sail around Portugal

Set sail round-trip from Lisbon on Silver Spirit’s 10-night voyage, departing March 25, 2026. Think overnight stays in vibrant Malaga and historic Cartagena, plus a stop in Gibraltar, before circling back to Portugal’s charming capital. For a limited time, you can save 40% and enjoy fares from $8160 pp twin share in a Vista Suite – complete with a $560 shore excursion credit. Even better? This offer is combinable with current savings and comes with reduced deposits from just 15% when you book by November 10, 2025. To book, visit silversea.com/destinations/mediterranean-cruise/lisbon-to-lisbon

Set sail around Portugal. Photo / Unsplash

Experience the wild south of New Zealand

Explore some of New Zealand’s wildest and most captivating landscapes on our seven-day Stewart Island and Catlins tour, running April 7-13, 2026. Spend two nights on Stewart Island, where dense forests meet golden beaches and rugged headlands, home to remarkable bird and marine life. Continue through the Catlins, a region of hidden lakes, towering forests, dramatic coastline and cascading waterfalls.

This tour includes six nights’ accommodation, return flights from Auckland, return flights from Invercargill to Stewart Island, breakfast daily, sightseeing, entrance fees and travel by air-conditioned coach with panoramic windows. From $3515 pp twin share. To book, visit pukekohetravel.co.nz/stewart or call 0800 785 386.

Spectacular views of Stewart Island.

Relax at COMO Uma Canggu

COMO Uma Canggu sits on the sands of Canggu, offering sweeping views of Echo Beach and the Indian Ocean’s waves. Guests can enjoy vibrant days filled with surf lessons for all levels, cultural excursions, and family-friendly activities, while wellness seekers retreat to COMO Shambhala for yoga, spa rituals and healthy dining at Glow juice bar. The resort also features COMO Beach Club, a stylish take on the traditional surf shack, along with modern, spacious rooms that look onto the ocean, lagoon pool or private courtyards.

Book now and save 30% on all room categories for stays between September 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, or enjoy 40% off when booking a minimum of two nights between January 7 and March 31, 2026. Packages start from $584 (US$340) per room per night, subject to 21% tax and service charge, and include daily breakfast at COMO Beach Club, a welcome drink, daily group yoga and use of the gym, sauna, steam room and pool. Book by October 31, 2025, at comohotels.com/bali/como-uma-canggu/offers/the-early-escape.