Leave all of your stressors behind for a whole month with this deal. Photo / 123rf
Planning a vacation can be the biggest challenge from getting to your dream destination. Save yourself from stress and book these curated journeys for your 2025 and 2026 journeys.
Take a month-long leave
Need a break? Why not a whole month and more! Hop aboard Crown Princess for 35 days on a round trip from Auckland. Enjoy the first leg of your cruise in Australia with visits to Sydney and Brisbane. Experience the tropical charm of Fiji and Western Samoa with call-ins to Suva and Apia. Swim to your heart’s content with five full days in Hawaii visiting Honolulu, Kauai, Kahului, Hilo and Kona. Conclude your trip by exploring the natural beauty of French Polynesia with stops in Tahiti and Moorea. Snorkel, surf, swim and relax on the seaside with Princess Cruises.
Priced from $7693 pp, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, this deal includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Terms and conditions apply. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=3616B&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717 to book and to check for up-to-date pricing.
We can’t guarantee you’ll find Nemo, Marlin or Dory on this trip but you might find their cousins as you snorkel the Great Barrier Reef. Spend five nights at the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns in a family-friendly apartment just five minutes from Cairns Esplanade foreshore. Take a Green Island Discovery tour where you will snorkel and explore the Great Barrier Reef on a full-day adventure at Green Island. Also included is a family admission to Cairns Aquarium. Book with Flight Centre to save up to $700 per family.
Experience Bali’s vibrant coast and laid-back beach culture in an unforgettable journey. Flying return via Air New Zealand with return private airport transfers, stay seven nights in Seminyak at the five-star Double Six Luxury Hotel in a deluxe suite with plunge pool. Savour culinary delights at world-class restaurants onsite with daily breakfast, lunch or dinner, plus one three-course meal at Plantation Grill and one hour free flow on selected drinks from 7-8pm. Also included is an Instagram Trail East Bali Tour, where you can tick off East Bali’s Instagramable hotspots on one full-day trip.
Ready to tick off your travel bucket list in one go? This 23-night fly, stay and exploration cruise from Sydney to Bangkok is calling your name. Set sail on February 17, 2026 aboard the Regatta, with international flights and a two-night Bangkok stay included. Enjoy all-inclusive dining, a bonus beverage and speciality dining package, Wi-Fi, prepaid gratuities and more. Dive into culture at every stop with a US$50 onshore Explorations credit per port.
Ditch the tinsel and swap traditional celebrations for unforgettable adventures with Wendy Wu Tours’ 2025–26 Christmas Collection Sale. You can spend Christmas Eve sailing through Halong Bay, sipping champagne by the Taj Mahal, or watching snow fall in a Kyoto temple garden. These fully inclusive tours blend festive cheer with cultural discovery, featuring exclusive Christmas dinners, spiritual traditions, local performances and breathtaking scenery. Designed for solo travellers, couples or groups of friends, each tour includes expert local guides and a small group of like-minded adventurers, giving you all the magic of the season without the usual stress.
Choose from destinations like Japan, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, South Africa and more, including a brand-new experience in northeast India. With savings of up to $400 pp available on all 2025 and 2026 Christmas departures. Spots are limited and each tour departs only once a year. Book before May 16, 2025 at wendywutours.co.nz/christmas-collection-sale or call 0800 936 3998.