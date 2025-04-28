Snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef

We can’t guarantee you’ll find Nemo, Marlin or Dory on this trip but you might find their cousins as you snorkel the Great Barrier Reef. Spend five nights at the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns in a family-friendly apartment just five minutes from Cairns Esplanade foreshore. Take a Green Island Discovery tour where you will snorkel and explore the Great Barrier Reef on a full-day adventure at Green Island. Also included is a family admission to Cairns Aquarium. Book with Flight Centre to save up to $700 per family.

From $429 pp, this deal is on sale until May 31 for travel between October 24 to November 21, 2025, and January 28 to February 21, 2026. Flights and transfers are additional. Price based on two adults and two children. Book this deal at flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/au-qld-cairns/cairns-family-stay-snorkel-green-island-NZ50742 or call 0800 427 555.

Discover the beauty underwater at the Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Relax in Bali

Experience Bali’s vibrant coast and laid-back beach culture in an unforgettable journey. Flying return via Air New Zealand with return private airport transfers, stay seven nights in Seminyak at the five-star Double Six Luxury Hotel in a deluxe suite with plunge pool. Savour culinary delights at world-class restaurants onsite with daily breakfast, lunch or dinner, plus one three-course meal at Plantation Grill and one hour free flow on selected drinks from 7-8pm. Also included is an Instagram Trail East Bali Tour, where you can tick off East Bali’s Instagramable hotspots on one full-day trip.

From $3735 pp, get this package for sale until May 14. Travel between October 7 to 14, and October 21 to November 29, 2025. Flights departing from Auckland. Subject to availability. Get this deal at travel-associates.co.nz/products/fly---stay-in-style--double-six-luxury-hotel-20657502 or call 0800 951 655.

Stay in a luxury hotel and explore Bali's beauty with this deal. Photo / 123rf

Explore Sydney and Bangkok

Ready to tick off your travel bucket list in one go? This 23-night fly, stay and exploration cruise from Sydney to Bangkok is calling your name. Set sail on February 17, 2026 aboard the Regatta, with international flights and a two-night Bangkok stay included. Enjoy all-inclusive dining, a bonus beverage and speciality dining package, Wi-Fi, prepaid gratuities and more. Dive into culture at every stop with a US$50 onshore Explorations credit per port.

With luxury touches and incredible value, this once-in-a-lifetime trip is available from just $6990 pp ex Auckland. Book by May 31, 2025 to secure your spot at a lower price. Visit mycruises.co.nz/cruise/exploration-by-norwegian-australia-to-thailand-exploration-2027 or call 0800 110 179 to secure your cabin. Additional charges may apply from Christchurch.

Visit the Komono National Park. Photo / Supplied

Change up your holiday season

Ditch the tinsel and swap traditional celebrations for unforgettable adventures with Wendy Wu Tours’ 2025–26 Christmas Collection Sale. You can spend Christmas Eve sailing through Halong Bay, sipping champagne by the Taj Mahal, or watching snow fall in a Kyoto temple garden. These fully inclusive tours blend festive cheer with cultural discovery, featuring exclusive Christmas dinners, spiritual traditions, local performances and breathtaking scenery. Designed for solo travellers, couples or groups of friends, each tour includes expert local guides and a small group of like-minded adventurers, giving you all the magic of the season without the usual stress.

Choose from destinations like Japan, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, South Africa and more, including a brand-new experience in northeast India. With savings of up to $400 pp available on all 2025 and 2026 Christmas departures. Spots are limited and each tour departs only once a year. Book before May 16, 2025 at wendywutours.co.nz/christmas-collection-sale or call 0800 936 3998.