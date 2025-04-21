Cruise through Italy, Croatia, and Greece

Get 50% off this seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Norwegian Gem, cruising from Rome to Venice with stops in Italy, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Slovenia. Book now to get four More at Sea bonuses including premium beverages, specialty dining package, shore excursion credits and a Wi-Fi package. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom for just $325pp per night.

From $3309pp, this deal is on sale until April 30, 2025. Departs Rome May 31, 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional. Subject to availability. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/20549504 or call 0800 427 555 to book.

Save 50% off on this Mediterranean cruise. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Fly and stay in Vancouver and Whistler

Fly return via Air New Zealand, arrive in Vancouver and spend three nights at the five-star Shangri La Vancouver in an Executive Room with Balcony. With daily breakfast, also included is a three-hour Gastronomic Gastown tour. Then take return transfers from Vancouver Downtown to Whistler and spend two nights at the Hilton Whistler Resort and Spa in a Hilton Superior Room. This elegant resort combines alpine charm with modern amenities and easy access to world-class skiing and outdoor adventures.

From $5149 per person, this package is on sale until May 2, 2025. Travel between October 15 to December 10, 2025. Flights departing from Auckland. Subject to availability. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/products/fly---stay-in-style--vancouver---whistler-20642546 . Call 0800 951 655 for more information.

Book an early winter vacay. Photo / Hilton Whistler Resort and Spa

Escape to Hamilton Island

Explore paradise at Beach Club, Hamilton Island, with transfers, unmissable experiences, breakfast daily and $1500 Bonus Value! This three-night holiday package includes three nights in a Beach Club Room, a la carte breakfast daily at Beach Club Restaurant, VIP return Hamilton Island airport and marina transfers, VIP Point to Point Chauffeur, use of water sport equipment and resort facilities, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Bonus inclusions are a twilight sail for two, a three-course set dinner at Romano’s, Mariners or Beach Club restaurant, a bottle of sparkling wine on arrival, and a My Queensland Experience Pass.

This exclusive package is valued at $2549 per person and costs from just $1799 per person. Book by April 30, 2025 via myqueensland.co.nz/package/beach-club-hamilton-island-3-night-beach-club-room-land-only for travel on select dates now through March 31, 2026. Call 0800 654 175 for more information.

Be part of the paradise club with this deal!

Voyage from Bangkok to Bali

Visit Asian arts and culture capitals on Viking’s 13-day Bangkok, Bali, and Beyond Voyage from Bangkok to Bali or vice versa. Witness the fascinating juxtapositions of Southeast Asia, where long-held traditions infuse bustling capitals. See the floating markets of Bangkok with a Thai guide. Marvel at Kuala Lumpur’s soaring Petronas Towers. Absorb the vast cultural diversity of Singapore with a resident by your side. And gain unmatched insight into the spiritual and arts culture of Java, from the enormous temple of Borobudur to the historic riches of Jakarta and Surabaya.

Priced from $7195 per person in a Deluxe Veranda Stateroom with savings of up to $6600 per couple on select November 2025 sailings. Viking’s inclusive value includes a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour speciality tea, coffee, and bottled water, access to the Nordic spa, self-service laundry and all tipping. Ships also have no kids, no casinos, fewer than 1000 guests, and all veranda stateroom. Available to book now through June 30, 2025, or until sold out. Visit vikingcruises.com.au/oceans/cruise-destinations/asia-australia/bangkok-bali-beyond/index.html to book.