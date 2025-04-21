Travel the world on a budget with these five hot travel deals.
Ready for a change of scenery? These five travel deals are packed with bonus perks, limited-time savings, and unforgettable experiences around the world.
Japan Discovery with Costsaver on Sale
Get the best deals with Costsaver’s September Sale and save up to 15% off select worldwide tours departures in September. This sale includes Costsaver’s Japan Discovery, with 10% off the 10-day Japan Tour from Tokyo to Osaka. You will experience the many contrasts of Japan, from the modern metropolis of Tokyo to Mt Fuji and Kyoto with its temples. From travelling by bullet train and seeing the cherry blossoms bloom in the springtime, on this 10-day trip you’ll gain an understanding of what makes Japan such an unmissable travel destination. From A$5985 ($6435) per person, the tour is inclusive of nine nights in comfortable hotels, nine daily breakfasts and four dinners. Plus, you will be accompanied by an expert travel director and professional driver for your tour.
Available for sale from March 21 to May 29, 2025, book now and travel from September 1 to 31, 2025. Prices correct April 14, 2025. Book this now at costsavertour.com or call 0800 484 333.
Get 50% off this seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Norwegian Gem, cruising from Rome to Venice with stops in Italy, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Slovenia. Book now to get four More at Sea bonuses including premium beverages, specialty dining package, shore excursion credits and a Wi-Fi package. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom for just $325pp per night.
From $3309pp, this deal is on sale until April 30, 2025. Departs Rome May 31, 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional. Subject to availability. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/20549504 or call 0800 427 555 to book.
Fly and stay in Vancouver and Whistler
Fly return via Air New Zealand, arrive in Vancouver and spend three nights at the five-star Shangri La Vancouver in an Executive Room with Balcony. With daily breakfast, also included is a three-hour Gastronomic Gastown tour. Then take return transfers from Vancouver Downtown to Whistler and spend two nights at the Hilton Whistler Resort and Spa in a Hilton Superior Room. This elegant resort combines alpine charm with modern amenities and easy access to world-class skiing and outdoor adventures.
Explore paradise at Beach Club, Hamilton Island, with transfers, unmissable experiences, breakfast daily and $1500 Bonus Value! This three-night holiday package includes three nights in a Beach Club Room, a la carte breakfast daily at Beach Club Restaurant, VIP return Hamilton Island airport and marina transfers, VIP Point to Point Chauffeur, use of water sport equipment and resort facilities, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Bonus inclusions are a twilight sail for two, a three-course set dinner at Romano’s, Mariners or Beach Club restaurant, a bottle of sparkling wine on arrival, and a My Queensland Experience Pass.
Visit Asian arts and culture capitals on Viking’s 13-day Bangkok, Bali, and Beyond Voyage from Bangkok to Bali or vice versa. Witness the fascinating juxtapositions of Southeast Asia, where long-held traditions infuse bustling capitals. See the floating markets of Bangkok with a Thai guide. Marvel at Kuala Lumpur’s soaring Petronas Towers. Absorb the vast cultural diversity of Singapore with a resident by your side. And gain unmatched insight into the spiritual and arts culture of Java, from the enormous temple of Borobudur to the historic riches of Jakarta and Surabaya.
Priced from $7195 per person in a Deluxe Veranda Stateroom with savings of up to $6600 per couple on select November 2025 sailings. Viking’s inclusive value includes a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour speciality tea, coffee, and bottled water, access to the Nordic spa, self-service laundry and all tipping. Ships also have no kids, no casinos, fewer than 1000 guests, and all veranda stateroom. Available to book now through June 30, 2025, or until sold out. Visit vikingcruises.com.au/oceans/cruise-destinations/asia-australia/bangkok-bali-beyond/index.html to book.