- A passenger is suing United Airlines after allegedly being forcibly removed from a plane bathroom.
- Yisroel Liebb claims he was left exposed and felt “sexually violated and embarrassed”.
- The lawsuit alleges antisemitic remarks and wrongful actions by the pilot during the January 28 incident.
A passenger who flew with United Airlines from Tulum, Mexico to Houston, Texas claims the pilot forcibly removed him from the aeroplane’s bathroom while he was constipated, leaving him exposed to other travellers with his clothes still down.
The passenger, a 20-year-old New Jersey resident named Yisroel Liebb, is now attempting to sue the airline for leaving him feeling “sexually violated and embarrassed” after his genitals were allegedly exposed to passengers before he was removed from the plane in handcuffs.
Liebb filed a federal lawsuit with the Southern District of New York against United Airlines, US Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, alleging the pilot unfairly attacked him and made belittling remarks about his faith.
In the lawsuit covering the January 28 incident, Liebb claimed he had been in the bathroom down the end of the plane for roughly 20 minutes when a flight attendant woke up his friend, Jacob Sebbag, from a nap.