A new era of drug and alcohol oversight in New Zealand’s aviation sector is now in place, aligning one of the country’s most safety-critical industries with international best practice.
Group 1 operators such as Air New Zealand and Barrier Air were required to submit their first formal Drug and AlcoholManagement Plans (DAMPs) by September 30, following the Civil Aviation Act’s passing in 2023.
The move shifts the industry away from blanket health and safety obligations to aviation-specific, regulator-approved systems.
“Every workplace in New Zealand falls under the Health and Safety at Work Act. And that’s good but very generic legislation for all workplaces,” Glenn Dobson, chief executive of The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA), told the Herald.
“What CAA have done with this is ... made the requirements more specific to the industry, which I think is a good thing.”