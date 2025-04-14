If you’re seeking tranquillity with your partner, fantastic service and a stunning beach with magical sunsets, the Sunprime Kamala Beach Resort is the adults-only resort you are looking for. Spend eight nights and pay for seven, with a free room upgrade to a Deluxe Room and included airport transfers, daily breakfast, THB2000 Resort Credit and Kahung Beach Half Day Tour. Explore the famous Coral Island (Kahung Beach) and spend the day soaking up the Thai sun, sand and beach with an expert local guide.

From $475 per person, this deal is on sale until April 30, 2025 for travel between May 1 and December 23, 2025 and subject to availability. Airfares are additional. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/th-phu-phuket/4-star-sunprime-kamala-beach-phuket-with-kahung-beach-tour-NZ37429 to book or call 0800 427 555 for more information.

Stay at a luxury beach resort

Flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, spend seven nights at Outrigger Reef, a luxurious beachfront resort in an Ocean Tower Club Room with Ocean View. Offering stunning ocean views and direct access to Waikiki Beach, enjoy Daily Club Access which includes breakfast, premium coffee and juices, unlimited craft beer and wine, and evening appetisers. Book with Travel Associates to get your resort fee waived.

From $5429 per person, this deal is on sale until May 2, 2025 for travel between August 10 to September 17, 2025. Subject to availability. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/products/fly---stay-in-style--outrigger-reef-waikiki-beach-resort-20599824 or call 0800 951 655.

Luxury rooms for less

Dorsett Gold Coast offers elegantly designed hotel rooms with coastline or hinterland views and modern facilities. Situated on Broadbeach Island and forming part of The Star Gold Coast’s exceptional entertainment and leisure precinct, enjoy direct access to a bustling promenade with an abundance of drinking and dining options. Unwind with some retail therapy with Pacific Fair Shopping Centre or take a short stroll to the beach.

House of Travel has a four-night package starting from $969 per person share twin. This includes return Economy class (The Works) airfares flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Brisbane. This deal is available until April 17, for travel between June 1 and 24 for Sunday to Thursday night stays. Add $20 per person for travel May 11-15 and May 19-31, 2025. Call 0800 713 715 for more information or book via houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/australia/queensland/gold-coast/dorsett-gold-coast-cmpnzau0704.

Fly and cruise to the Mediterranean

Enjoy a 15-night Mediterranean Fly & Cruise Package onboard Azamara Onward®, departing New Zealand on August 23, 2025. This package includes return Economy Class flights with Singapore Airlines from Auckland, two nights pre-cruise accommodation in Rome, transfers in Rome from the airport to hotel to cruise terminal, 11 nights onboard Azamara Onward® sailing from Rome to Barcelona, and two nights post-cruise accommodation in Barcelona. Guests can enjoy Azamara’s Always Included benefits such as a variety of dining venues and room service, beer, wine, and spirits available all day and night, signature AzAmazing Evenings, unlimited self-service laundry, and included tips and gratuities.

Valid for sale until April 20, 2025, grab this deal from $8749 per person, share twin. Travellers can save up to $1,500* with this offer. Visit helloworld.co.nz/deal/29867/mediterranean-fly-and-cruise-package to book.