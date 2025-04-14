Skip the gloomy weather and hop on your next tropical vacation. Photo / 123RF
Ready to plan your next escape? From tropical beach breaks to once-in-a-lifetime cruises, these limited-time travel deals are here to inspire your next getaway.
Holland America Line exclusive anniversary sale
Holland America Line is celebrating its 152nd anniversary by offering travellers savings and perks on select cruises. Guests can enjoy up to 25% off cruise-only launch fares, onboard credits of up to US$300 per stateroom, and 50% reduced deposits. The sale applies to sailings from April 2025 through April 2026, with itineraries ranging from four to 56 days across global destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, South America and Asia. The sale will run until April 30, 2025, and is not valid on cruises three days or less or Grand Voyages. Terms and conditions do apply, visit hollandamerica.com for more details.
If you’re seeking tranquillity with your partner, fantastic service and a stunning beach with magical sunsets, the Sunprime Kamala Beach Resort is the adults-only resort you are looking for. Spend eight nights and pay for seven, with a free room upgrade to a Deluxe Room and included airport transfers, daily breakfast, THB2000 Resort Credit and Kahung Beach Half Day Tour. Explore the famous Coral Island (Kahung Beach) and spend the day soaking up the Thai sun, sand and beach with an expert local guide.
Flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, spend seven nights at Outrigger Reef, a luxurious beachfront resort in an Ocean Tower Club Room with Ocean View. Offering stunning ocean views and direct access to Waikiki Beach, enjoy Daily Club Access which includes breakfast, premium coffee and juices, unlimited craft beer and wine, and evening appetisers. Book with Travel Associates to get your resort fee waived.
Dorsett Gold Coast offers elegantly designed hotel rooms with coastline or hinterland views and modern facilities. Situated on Broadbeach Island and forming part of The Star Gold Coast’s exceptional entertainment and leisure precinct, enjoy direct access to a bustling promenade with an abundance of drinking and dining options. Unwind with some retail therapy with Pacific Fair Shopping Centre or take a short stroll to the beach.
House of Travel has a four-night package starting from $969 per person share twin. This includes return Economy class (The Works) airfares flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Brisbane. This deal is available until April 17, for travel between June 1 and 24 for Sunday to Thursday night stays. Add $20 per person for travel May 11-15 and May 19-31, 2025. Call 0800 713 715 for more information or book via houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/australia/queensland/gold-coast/dorsett-gold-coast-cmpnzau0704.
Enjoy a 15-night Mediterranean Fly & Cruise Package onboard Azamara Onward®, departing New Zealand on August 23, 2025. This package includes return Economy Class flights with Singapore Airlines from Auckland, two nights pre-cruise accommodation in Rome, transfers in Rome from the airport to hotel to cruise terminal, 11 nights onboard Azamara Onward® sailing from Rome to Barcelona, and two nights post-cruise accommodation in Barcelona. Guests can enjoy Azamara’s Always Included benefits such as a variety of dining venues and room service, beer, wine, and spirits available all day and night, signature AzAmazing Evenings, unlimited self-service laundry, and included tips and gratuities.