Join an adults-only retreat in Australia

The Reef House is an iconic boutique hotel for adults and couples overlooking the Coral Sea in the tropical village of Palm Cove. Fly return from Auckland to Cairns via Air New Zealand, spend five nights in a Brigadier King Studio in this sheer haven for relaxation. With return airport transfers and daily breakfast included, relax in the pool, enjoy canapés and punch each evening, revive with yoga, or indulge in the multi-awarded day spa. Book with Travel Associates for a complimentary three-course à la carte dinner for two and A$100 spa credit per stay.

Packages start from $3899 pp, on sale until June 8 for travel between July 26 to September 11, 2025. Flights depart from Auckland on a Saturday. Minimum age of 16 years. Book now at travel-associates.co.nz/products/fly---stay-in-style--the-reef-house-palm-cove-20929302 or call 0800 951 655.

Indulge in pristine waters and an amazing Coral Sea view at the Reef House. Photo / The Reef House

Witness the Chelsea Flower Show

Book early to secure your spot on this 10-day escorted tour with Insight Vacations. Arrive in London just in time for the Chelsea Flower Show and be on the lookout for royals, the rich, and the famous at the world’s premier garden show. Hop the English Channel and experience the finer things in life as you cruise through the canals of medieval Bruges and witness the world’s largest flower auction in Amsterdam. Live it up at the Loire Valley châteaux, where the riverside castles at Chenonceau and Chambord flash back to the heyday of the French royal family. The regality continues with a tour of King Louis XIV’s Palace of Versailles before the journey ends at Monet’s Garden and water-lily pond.

Packages start from $7975 pp, on sale until June 30, 2025. Tour begins in London on May 22, 2026. Airfares are additional. Booking fee applies. Book now via flightcentre.co.nz/product/20931067 or call 0800 427 555.

Journey through hidden jewels

Explore enchanting destinations on Viking’s eight-day Danube Waltz journey from Budapest to Passau or vice versa. Highlights include thermal baths in Budapest, a waltz class in Vienna, Wachau Valley vineyards, and hidden gems like Bratislava and Göttweig Abbey. Unpack once and relax on board Viking’s award-winning Longships. Enriching shore excursions with local guides reveals each destination’s culture and history. Onboard, enjoy all meals with complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks at lunch and dinner. You’ll also receive specialty tea and coffee, bottled water, unlimited Wi-Fi, all onboard gratuities, port charges, and taxes.

Priced from $3095 pp in a Veranda Stateroom, with savings of up to $5400 per couple on select October to November 2025 sailings. Book by June 30, 2025 via vikingrivercruises.com.au/cruise-destinations/europe/danube-waltz/2025-budapest-passau/index.html, or until sold out.

Experience the buda-best in Budapest on a week-long Danube Waltz journey.

Luxury couples escape

Tokoriki Island Resort is a tropical hideaway jewel with palm-covered hills and a fairy-tale white sandy beach, perfect for a luxury couples’ escape. House of Travel has a seven-night package from $7119 pp, share twin, including economy class (The Works) airfares flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, five nights at Tokoriki Island Resort, two nights at Fiji Gateway (pre/post), and return Nadi airport, hotel, and catamaran transfers. Your stay features a free room upgrade on arrival, a welcome glass of bubbles, one oceanfront breakfast and one oceanfront dinner with free-flow French sparkling wine per stay, daily afternoon tea and canapes, cocktail tastings three days a week, daily snorkeling trips to the home reef, a foot ritual at the spa, and more.

Valid for sale until June 6, 2025, unless sold out prior. Travel dates are August 18 to September 15, October 8 to 16, November 3 to December 17, 2025, and January 14 to March 20, 2026. For bookings, visit cms.houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/pacific-islands/fiji/tokoriki-island-resort-cmpnzpi2605, call 0800 713 715 or see your travel agent.