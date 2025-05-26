Treat yourself to a luxurious alpine retreat with seven nights at Cahilty Lodge in Canada’s ski-through village of Sun Peaks. Staying in a spacious two-bedroom suite, this package includes a five of six Day Lift Ticket, one free night, and an incredible bonus Kids Ski Free, all adding up to over $1800 in savings. Located in the heart of the charming Sun Peaks, Cahilty Lodge offers ski-in, ski-out access to over 4200 acres of terrain across three spectacular mountains. From perfectly groomed cruisers and gladed tree runs to powder-filled bowls, Sun Peaks delivers world-class skiing in one unforgettable winter escape.

From $1925 per person, this deal is on sale until June 1, 2025 for travel between January 4 to February 12, and February 22 to March 21, 2026. Airfares are additional. Prices are per person (family share) and based on quad share occupancy. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/20797083 or call 0800 427 555 to book.

Kids ski for free in this Canada ski deal. Photo / Sun Peaks Grand Hotel

Matariki at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs

Celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year, at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs on June 20, 2025. Join charismatic indigenous guide Michael Venner for a magical pre-dawn stargazing experience, sunrise storytelling, and a Matariki-themed gourmet breakfast. This special day invites guests to reflect on Māori values, gratitude, and connection while witnessing the rising of the Pleiades star cluster in the southern sky.

Located in culturally rich Taitokerau Northland, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs offers an immersive experience blending stunning natural beauty with Māori traditions. The $2530 suite package includes accommodation for two, stargazing, gourmet meals, a choice of unlimited golf or spa treatments, and more. Book at rosewoodhotels.com/en/kauri-cliffs/experiences/event-calendar/celebrate-matariki before rooms sell out.

Celebrate Matariki at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs

Margaret River and Swan Valley

Take a relaxing seven-night trip through Margaret River and Swan Valley, staying at two luxury hotels and enjoying local wine tastings, guided tours, and fine dining. The Ultimate Journeys deal offers five nights at the five-star Parmelia Hilton Perth and two nights at the five-star Cape Lodge from $5265 per person twin share.

Inclusions cover luxury accommodations, breakfasts, gourmet meals, wine tastings, private coach tours with an expert guide, private airport transfers, and a small group size capped at 14 guests. Travel dates are from October 28 to November 2, 2025, March 17 to 22, and June 9 to 14, 2026. Book by March 31, 2026, at helloworld.co.nz/deal/30182.

Indulge in wine pairing at Swan Valley, Perth. Photo/Supplied.

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is coming to Auckland for the first time ever, marking a major cultural event set to take over Eden Park in February 2026. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the world-renowned show will feature over 1000 performers, including the iconic Massed Pipes and Drums from UK Military regiments. With themes of tradition, history and heroism, the event promises a powerful and unforgettable spectacle across two shows on February 19 and February 21, 2026.

House of Travel offers exclusive early accommodation and ticket packages, starting from $489 per person. Sales are open now, and availability is limited. Book at houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/campaigns/edinburgh-cmpremt1605 to secure your spot before public tickets go on sale.