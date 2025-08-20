Air New Zealand has apologised after wrongly refusing to reimburse a family for tipping costs while they were stranded in New York City - one of the world’s most expensive cities - after their flight was grounded.
A woman travelling with her partner and two young children were among passengersbooked on Air NZ’s flagship NZ1 service from John F. Kennedy Airport to Auckland on July 19, which was cancelled after engineers discovered a fuel leak.
The passenger, who did not want to be identified, told the Herald her family endured three days of disruption after the original flight and its replacement on July 20 were cancelled.
“We got our luggage and were told to line up back at the check-in counter,” she recalled.
“It was chaos ... My kids fell asleep on the floor.”