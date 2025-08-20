Advertisement
Air NZ apologises for refusing to reimburse family for US tipping costs

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A technical fault shut Oceania airspace, forcing flights to circle off NZ’s coast, Airways NZ CEO James Young explains.

Air New Zealand has apologised after wrongly refusing to reimburse a family for tipping costs while they were stranded in New York City - one of the world’s most expensive cities - after their flight was grounded.

A woman travelling with her partner and two young children were among passengers

