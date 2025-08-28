Advertisement
A quirky trip to the least visited country in the world, Turkmenistan

By Joanne Karcz
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

From burning craters to marble cities, Turkmenistan is a must-see destination. Photo / Supplied

Want to travel off the beaten track to a destination full of quirks? Turkmenistan should be top of the list, writes Joanne Karcz.

“No one fails the test,” says our guide as we tackle the border crossing from Uzbekistan into Turkmenistan. All visitors to Turkmenistan must be tested for COVID.

