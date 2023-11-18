Norwegian Cruise Line’s Black Friday Sale is on now.

High seas, low prices

For cruise-goers looking for their next dalliance on the ocean, look to Norwegian Cruise Line’s Black Friday Sale: the earliest they’ve ever offered the annual sale bonanza. Book a sailing between now and November 27 to save up to 50 per cent on all cruises, in addition to the line’s five “Free at Sea” offers, including a complimentary beverage package, shore excursion credit, speciality dining package and wi-fi package. Plus, guests can unlock a $500 discount to use towards their airfare. ncl.com/nz/en/cruise-deals

This is how we roll

A new Sip and Sushi Masterclass is now being held every Saturday afternoon on the rooftop at Rydges Sydney Harbour. During the course of a two-hour workshop, master the art of sushi-making alongside stunning harbour views with Japanese-trained executive chef Taichi It. Enjoy a sake-tasting while prepping your sushi lunch, which, of course, you will sit and eat once made. Priced A$125pp rydges.com/accommodation/sydney-nsw/sydney-harbour

A new Sip and Sushi Masterclass is now being held every Saturday afternoon on the rooftop at Rydges Sydney Harbour. Photo / Alex Thorburn

New Year festivals

Sunny days make us want to plan a full summer of festivals, so get your tickets now for Festival One in Waikato. 2024 marks the festival’s 10-year anniversary, taking place from January 26-29 and combining a bonanza of music, arts, community-centric good times and frivolity. Pitch your tent and enjoy the best summer sounds around. www.festival.one

Festival One is a three-day music event at Mystery Creek, Hamilton.

The holidays are coming

It’s five weeks and one day until Christmas Day. November is the month that goes full throttle for festivities. This year, November 26 is noteworthy in Auckland for two reasons. It’s the day when Farmers’ famous Santa Parade makes a Christmas spectacle of Queen St (this year celebrates 90 years of the fun-filled procession) and it’s also the day for the annual Ponsonby Central Christmas Market. Head down between 10am and 2pm to load up on gifts, treats and a good buzz. ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/events/2023/11/ponsonby-central-christmas-market