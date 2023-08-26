DoubleTree by Hilton Cairns’ new Under the Ocean-themed rooms are a neon-filled dreamland. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Mermaid in heaven

Live out your wildest Ariel (of The Little Mermaid fame) fantasies in DoubleTree by Hilton Cairns’ new Under the Ocean-themed rooms. Welcoming aquatic guests since Friday, the exclusive rooms are available for a three-month period until November 30. Check in for a shimmering neon-filled dreamland, adorned with seashells, fluro marine life and glitter. hilton.com

Food fight, anyone?

They’re at it again, those tomato-hurling Spaniards. The last Wednesday of the month (August 30) marks the annual La Tomatina festival: aka the biggest food fight in the world and the only day in 365 when the small Spanish town of Bunol is awash with both tomatoes and tourists. Strict ticketing limits partakers to 20,000 so if you missed out this year, get your name on the list for 2024. tomatofestivalspain.com

The last Wednesday of August marks Spain's annual La Tomatina festival. Photo / Getty Images

The times they are a-changin’

To celebrate 50 years of Lonely Planet guidebooks, the original traveller’s bible has undergone a radical overhaul - changing to meet the needs of today’s nomads better. Following extensive research, the brand-new format embraces the planning element of travel as well as more eco-conscious travel routes and local insight. Expect the same Lonely Planet know-how, bolstered with more imagery and QR codes for making easy, real-time travel plans. lonelyplanet.com

To celebrate 50 years of Lonely Planet, the guidebook has undergone an overhaul. Photo / Supplied

Mark the calendar

Enjoy a series of free light and sound shows, live performances, fiery spectacles and song circles as part of Perth’s new multi-sensory festival, EverNow. Kicking off on October 4, celebrate Western Australia’s rich Aboriginal culture and biodiversity across five nights of festivity. evernow.com.au

Perth’s new multi-sensory festival is called EverNow. Photo / Jessica Wyld

Here’s looking at you, orchid

Calling all horticulturists, the Orchids & More garden festival is descending on the Ōhaupō Mystery Creek Events Centre near Hamilton next month. Running from September 29 – October 1, this one–off event will appeal to anyone interested in growing rare and unusual plants. Discover green-fingered vendors, free floor talks and incredible orchid displays. waikatonz.com