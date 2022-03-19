Visit the alpacas at Nevalea Alpaca Farm; NZ's largest Alpaca farm. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

There's so much more to Taumarunui than first meets the eye, and Kara Matheson, General Manager at Forgotten World Adventures is keen to reveal the best bits.

Kara Matheson, General Manager at Forgotten World Adventures. Photo / Supplied

I may be biased but I truly believe our amazing team at Forgotten World Adventures make Taumaranui a great place to visit. They love what they do and it always shows. The incredible landscapes and history take some beating, too. We're in the middle of nowhere - but at the centre of everything if you're keen to explore the region.

As well as Forgotten World Adventures, I'd recommend visitors kayak down the Whanganui River. It's New Zealand's longest navigable river and it's not every day you get to say you've rowed the first river in the world to be granted legal personhood.

Drink up Taumarunui's landscape and history on a Forgotten World Adventures excursion. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Lauren's Lavender Farm is a Taumarunui highlight. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

You also can't miss Lauren's Lavender Farm and the adorable alpacas at Nevalea Alpaca Farm; NZ's largest Alpaca farm. Play a round of golf at Tarrangower Golf Course and enjoy a full five acres of landscaped country garden and a Mini Putt course at Bradleys Gardens, which is also a charming bed and breakfast.

Enjoy five acres of landscaped country garden and a Mini Putt course at Bradleys Gardens. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Something I've noticed a lot of visitors rave about (and locals too come to think of it) is the wonderful hospitality and positive affirmations you get from JD at the Taumarunui RSA. Pop in and say hello.

Other things visitors might not know about include a couple of great short walks right beside the Whanganui River. Walk from the bridge over the Ongarue River, through Nga Huinga (Cherry Grove) and down to Manunui, stopping at the Sawmillers Memorial Grove at Manunui.

At Forgotten World Adventures we're also keeping things fresh for our new and returning visitors. Our new four-day Rhine of the Pacific Tour makes the most of the Whanganui River. As well as an historic river-boat cruise, an overnight stay in Whanganui and a trip up the Whanganui on the River Road Mail Run, you'll also enjoy a walk to the Bridge to Nowhere, an additional two nights' accommodation at either Blue Duck Station or Posh Pioneers and a jet boat ride back to Taumarunui - with a stop at Lauren's Lavender Farm en route.

Jet boat down Whanganui River with Forgotten World Adventures. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Come and spend some time with us, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how many secret finds there are around here.

