Sail through the Norwegian fjords to enchanting destinations like Molde, Olden, Alesund, and Stavanger. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re planning a trip or dreaming of travel, these good ideas (and great offers) are an excellent place to start.

From the heat of the tropics to the Nordic coast, there are myriad cruise specials to explore this week.

Cruise the coast of Norway

Aboard the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette, sail through the Norwegian fjords to enchanting destinations like Molde, Olden, Alesund, and Stavanger. This seven-night voyage comes with a 75 per cent discount on your travel mate’s fare. (The discount has already been applied to this pricing and has been shared evenly between both passengers.) Priced from $2755 each, this cruise departs from Rotterdam on July 24 this year.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

One of Pacific Resort Rarotonga's beach huts. Photo / Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Relax in Rarotonga

Pacific Resort Rarotonga is a 4.5-star boutique resort, right on Muri Lagoon and nestled in more than five acres of manicured grounds. Traditional Polynesian architecture was used to create accommodations ranging from studios to family-sized rooms and villas. A five-night stay, complete with return Air New Zealand fares, daily breakfasts, free Wi-Fi, and one NZ$300 food and beverage credit with the room, are priced from $2399 each, twin-share.

Book by February 19. Various travel periods are available in August, September, and October.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

Beach picnics, glass bottom boat excursions and spectacular snorkelling await you in the idyllic Conflict Islands.

Sail from Queensland to the Conflict Islands

Travel to the pristine, tropical paradise known as the Conflict Islands, aboard one of P&O Cruises’ cruise liners, departing from Brisbane on January 18 next year. You’ll call into Far North Queensland’s Townsville Harbour along the way – a chance to visit a rainforest and the Billabong Sanctuary. Beach picnics, glass bottom boat excursions and spectacular snorkelling await you in the idyllic Conflict Islands. Priced from $934 each, share twin, flights from New Zealand to Brisbane are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

Escape this year’s wintry weeks in New Zealand by staying two nights at The Plaza New York. Photo / Getty Images

Visit the Big Apple

Choose luxury on Fifth Avenue for a three-night stay in New York, while escaping this year’s wintry weeks in New Zealand – and you’ll pay for just two nights at The Plaza New York. Since its debut in 1907, The Plaza Hotel has earned a reputation for hosting world leaders through to movie and stage celebrities. Three nights in a Plaza King Room is now priced at $1735 each, twin-share. Daily breakfast for two and free Wi-Fi are included. A US$100 hotel credit comes with your room. Book by February 29. Travel between July 1 and August 29. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Diamond Princess will take you to experience highlight destinations in Japan.

Take a jaunt around Japan

Set sail on May 6 from Yokohama for 10 days cruising to many of Japan’s spectacular cities. Diamond Princess will take you to experience highlight destinations, such as the Kirishima Onsen in Kagoshima, the Otaru Canal, the Mt Hakodate Yama Ropeway, and Lake Akan in Kushiro. This cruise includes a visit to Jeju, South Korea. Priced from $1758 each, twin-share, flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: your own travel agent or Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com