As we look back on a year of travel in 2022, we can probably agree things were a little…chaotic. From cancelled flights to lost luggage, pre-departure testing and limited flight routes, the demand for adventure was alive and well but not exactly easy.

Luckily, we can live, learn and travel better next time. Here are some ways you can travel better in 2023.

Insure yourself

You don’t have to search very hard to find a story of some poor traveller being left thousands of dollars out of pocket after travel plans went awry. Unfortunately, the days of crossing fingers and hoping things go well are over. If you want to travel well in 2023, you’ll make insurance the first thing you purchase when planning a trip and know exactly what it covers. This goes for big international jaunts and quick domestic weekends too. Earlier this year, Southern Cross reported that the average domestic travel claim was approximately 15 per cent higher than international claims. New Zealand has several great providers but they don’t all offer the same cover, especially when it comes to Covid-19. Whoever you go with, make sure you ask lots of questions about exactly what is covered.

Seek out shoulder seasons

As winter approached and borders opened, it felt like every man and his dog headed to Europe for a summer escape. Popular cities were flooded with tourists queuing for attractions, posing for pictures or seeking shelter from the brutal heatwave. If you’re keen to skip the sweaty crowds and expensive price tags next year, we’ve got two tips: stick to shoulder season and venture from the main cities. By choosing lesser-known destinations or travelling during autumn and spring, you’ll get milder climates with fewer visitors and cheaper prices.

Know your rights

If 2022 was the year passengers were messed around by cancelled flights and lost luggage, 2023 will be the year we wise up about our rights. Thanks to a recent Consumer NZ campaign, Kiwi travellers are slowly but surely getting more educated about what they are entitled to when a flight is disrupted. Overseas, the US Department of Transportation launched a simple online dashboard to show customers what airlines should offer, while Flight Right in Europe has a similar compensation calculator. If you’re planning to travel next year, it’s worth knowing ahead of time what you can demand if things go wrong.

Spring for a travel agent

Long story short, consider getting one. Especially if your trip involves an elaborate itinerary, multiple stops, expensive activities or is your first big adventure since 2019. While travel agents felt near essential when navigating the early months of post-pandemic travel (anyone remember pre-departure PCRs and quarantine bookings?), they are still supremely helpful, even to destinations that have dropped Covid-19 requirements. If you want to outsource the stress and logistics to someone who will curate itineraries, liaise with companies, find exclusive deals and solve problems while travelling, a travel agent is the way to go.

Be aware of hacks and traps

A lot has changed in travel since 2019, including traps to watch out for. Among the most common are outdated online listings, third-party booking platforms and fake visa websites. The pandemic ravaged many tourism companies including resorts, hotels and restaurants, so make sure to find recent reviews before booking a stay or visit. If it hasn’t been reviewed since 2019, that’s a strong red flag. As for third-party booking platforms, while they’re handy to research accommodation or flights, it’s often safer to book directly with a hotel or airline, especially if cancellations or delays occur. And, if it’s been a while since buying an ESTA for the US or visa for Bali, triple check you don’t fall for a fake website and pay an inflated price.

Pay extra for the good flight

No airline is totally immune from delays and cancellations, but some are far more prone to them. Make no mistake, budget airlines have their place, but for trips with tight connections, international legs or important events, we'll be paying a little extra to increase the chance of making it to our destination on time.

Stay Covid-savvy

Most countries have dropped arrival quarantine, pre-departure tests and health declarations but proof of vaccination remains a prerequisite for entry to many popular destinations. For easy travel in 2023, vaccinated travellers should keep up to date with boosters and have their International Vaccination Certificate handy when abroad (we keep a copy on our phones and in our passports). Certificate expired? Simply request a new one online.

Arrive early (no, even earlier)

Airports have been the topic of many news stories this year and not for good reasons. The combination of high demand and low staffing/resources often resulted in record-breaking queues, massive crowds and many missed flights. The takeaway? To travel well in 2023, arrive at the airport with an almost excessive amount of time. This means at least three hours before international flights.

WF-Holiday

The pandemic did have some silver linings and the swift uptake of remote working was one of them. It didn’t take long for people to grab their laptops and work while exploring the world in what’s been coined “bleisure” (business/leisure) travel. Make that long journey to Europe or America more worthwhile by sprinkling in some remote work days and staying a little longer. Just make sure your Tuscan villa or city Airbnb has solid Wi-Fi for that morning Zoom call.

Be money savvy

When swiping a credit card overseas, you’ll often get the option to pay in native currency (NZD) or local currency. This is called “dynamic currency conversion” and while it’s tempting to choose the currency you’re familiar with, this allows the vendors to choose a higher-than-standard conversion price. Simply put, you’ll pay more. Travel smarter in 2023 and always select the local currency when using your credit card, or get a bank card alternative like a Wise Card that allows you to spend in several currencies without hidden markups or fees.