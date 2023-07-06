The man was filmed carving his partner's name into the side of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Photo / Twitter, @g_sangiuliano

In its 2000-year history, the Colosseum has survived attacks from Vandals, Visigoths and now this guy. Faced with a $26,000 fine, the tourist accused of defacing the world heritage site has made a startling defence.

Ivan Dimitrov, 27, was reprimanded for carving “Ivan + Haley 23″ onto the landmark in Rome last week. The UK-based fitness instructor was tracked down by Italian police to his home in England, after a five-day manhunt.

Dimitrov has since apologised publicly. In his defence, he claimed not to know the building was so old.

The tourist’s letter to the people of Rome explained he had not realised “the seriousness of the deed committed”.

Published in, local newspaper, Il Messaggero, the tourist claimed ignorance of the Colosseum’s heritage.

Praising the local Carabinieri who defend the monument, Dimitrov expressed his “heartfelt and honest apologies” for damaging the monument which he called part of the “heritage of all humanity”.

“It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument.”

The Colosseum, which was built by Emperors Vespasian and Titus in the first Century AD, is a national symbol of Rome and Italy. It is one of the treasures included in the Unesco World Heritage list since 1980, described as the “Historic Centre of Rome”.

Dimitrov drew ire and a week-long manhunt from Italian police, after he was recorded and posted to YouTube defacing the monument in a video titled “Asshole tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome”.

He now faces allegations of damaging a cultural treasure and fines of between €2500 and €15,000 ($4400 and $26,500). His female accomplice, “Hayley”, is understood not to be facing charges.

Dimitrov’s lawyer, Alexandro Maria Tirelli, told Il Messaggero, his client was ignorant of Italian customs and should be treated fairly.

“The boy is the prototype of the foreigner who frivolously believes that anything is allowed in Italy, even the type of act which in their own countries would be severely punished.”