Visitors to the Pantheon will have to pay an entrance fee from today, as a new programme launches for tourists. Photo / Unsplash

Visitors heading to Rome’s Pantheon will now need to buy a ticket to enter the famous monument, as a new entrance fee, backed by the Ministry of Culture, comes into effect.

An agreement signed between the Ministry of Culture and the Chapter of the Basilica of Santa Maria ad Martyres (the name given to the grand church) will see tourists charged up to €5 (NZ$8.89) to enter the ancient. The new charge begins July 3.

The Pantheon is a major tourist draw in Rome, Italy. Last year 60,803 visitors flocked to see the ancient structure. The building was once the site of a Roman temple and has been utilised as a Christian church since 609 AD. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site, well known for its tall dome roof, which stands at about 43 metres tall.

The famous structure attracts many tourists seeking to indulge in the ancient sights. Photo / Unsplash

In March, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said introducing a charge was a matter of “good sense”. The funds from the entrance tickets will be split between the culture ministry, to help cover the maintenance and cleaning of the building, and the Diocese of Rome.

It’s not the first time an admission fee has been proposed - an entry fee was set to be implemented in 2018 but the plan was shelved by the government. Now, it’s been brought back in an effort to preserve more of the capital city’s key structures.

However, not everyone will have to pay the new charge. Residents will be able to access the Pantheon with free admission. According to the official website, the Pantheon will be free to access during the hours reserved “for liturgical functions and pastoral activities”, meaning visitors do not need to pay during the hours of worship inside the church.

The Pantheon is still considering the best procedures of booking and buying tickets and the process will be reviewed after this early period of experimentation.