For someone who’s never done a campervan trip before, what is the biggest drawcard?

With kids under 16, it is a dream holiday. Parking at a lake, wine in the fridge, easy meals in the classic kitchen (makes it cheap) and then the holiday park experience. I have never seen kids make new friends the way they do in a campground/holiday park.

That ability to take your time, stop, engage with nature and explore destinations deeply. Makes four walls in a building feel claustrophobic!

Brighton Beach. Photo / Britz Discovery

Why do you think campervans resonate so deeply with today’s travellers?

It was funny, throughout Covid-19 in the USA, they started calling campervans “Covid Cocoons” because you could use them to escape and enjoy everything outdoors within the security of your family. Plus, there are so many cost-effective options. Once upon a time, you might have been considered a derelict if you were living in a campervan by the river, now it feels simply aspirational. To have that freedom and connection to nature! I think it reflects what we all aspire to achieve today, simplicity, comfort and your choice of the degree of solitude.

Tourism Holdings Limited CEO Grant Webster. Photo / Supplied

What markets or regions are you seeing strong growth from?

We have seen Southeast Asia show strong growth over the last couple of years, although from a low base. The Singapore market has always surprised us as one which provides more customers than you would have expected.

When considering a destination to travel in a motorhome, the top prize continues to be New Zealand. As a best year we had nearly 50% of all German holiday arrivals to New Zealand travel by motorhome/campervan. They decided a long time ago that there was no better way to travel.

Second to New Zealand there is an enormous amount of marketing going into Route 66 in the USA this coming year as it celebrates 100 years as a road tripping must-do.

Lupins in the SouthIsland. Photo / Britz Venturer

How do you see campervanning evolving in the next few years – will it stay classic, or are there big changes on the horizon?

There will be a point in the coming years when we have autonomous campervans/motorhomes. Then, I think you will see the category absolutely explode. Ultimately, you can envisage a day where you will be able to sleep in the RV and it takes you overnight from one amazing destination to the next, and you then decide what you do next. Feels like all the benefits of most forms of travel, combined into the RV experience.

What is one ‘myth’ about campervan or motorhome travel you wish you could bust for travellers?

“They are not too hard to drive! That would be the single most significant comment from the non-believers once they try. It is researched as the largest blocker for people who don’t book. They drive just like a car today, you only need your car licence, and they are easy. We still have Mercedes chassis for the majority of the fleet. A great experience.

Mount Cook. Photo / Britz Wanderer

Do you have a trip planned/on the horizon? If so, where are you heading?

A few days in the South Island, Christchurch for family and Hanmer Springs. Great scenery, good walks and a chilled experience.