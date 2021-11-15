Tips for a sustainable summer road trip

From filling your tires to driving in a group, there are many ways to make your next roadie as eco-friendly as possible. Photo / Leah Kelley

From filling your tires to driving in a group, there are many ways to make your next roadie as eco-friendly as possible. Photo / Leah Kelley

With any hope, this summer will be one full of road trips. The classic Kiwi kind that crisscrosses between white-sand coastlines and dense native forest en route to family baches and remote campsites.

As COP26 comes to a close, many of us have emissions on our minds, especially when it comes to travel.

So, although a local roadie is gentler on the planet than a long-haul flight, there are still ways you can make the trip even lighter on the earth (and your wallet).

1. Check your tyres

Keeping your car in tip-top shape isn't just sensible it's sustainable too. Before embarking on your trip, make sure your tyres are filled to the correct air pressure, which will cause increased traction and better road efficiency.

2. Burn less petrol

Want to save money while you save on emissions? Simple: burn less fuel. You can do this best by cruising at a steady pace for most of the journey, rather than zooming forward and braking often. Those in a hybrid vehicle can keep watch on the gauge to see if you're driving on charge mode while total efficiency nerds can map out a route that allows them to drive at 70 – 80 km/h.

3. Don't be a drag

Just like an Olympic swimmer, aerodynamics are key when it comes to fuel efficiency. If you're riding with roof racks, bike racks, flags or anything else that can cause resistance, try only to travel with what you need and store as much as you can inside the car.



4. Go electric

A guaranteed way to burn less fuel is to not use any in the first place and drive an electric vehicle. Tesla may be the most famous fully-electric brand, but traditional motor manufacturers aren't too shabby either. Volvo is making strides in the transparency and sustainability space, aiming to use fossil fuel-free steel by 2026 and be net-zero as a company by 2050. Whether you choose an electric or hybrid vehicle, borrow a friends or finally justify that Tesla purchase, just make sure you can find charging stations along the way.

5. Buddy up

Channel your inner soccer dad or mum and try carpool to your destinations. Coordinating schedules may require a little compromise around when you depart (or how any stops you make along the way), but it's a sure-fire way to halve or even quarter emissions — and gas costs too!

5. Do good along the way

A greener roadie isn't just about what or how you drive, but the things you do along the way. Dine in at local eateries instead of driving by a fast food chain, prioritise small businesses for purchases and make sure whenever you stop, you don't leave any traces behind.

