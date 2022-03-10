Thousands of online shoppers claim these shoes are the 'best' for travel. Photo / Supplied

Few things ruin a day of travel than a gnarly blister from a pair of shoes.

Charming cities or delightful walking tours can turn into pure agony as your feet chafe and rub.

So, it's no surprise that travellers who have found a great pair of travel shoes are quick to share it around.

Thanks to the power of the internet, one such shoe seems to be making waves on Amazon. Even better, they cost just $30.

Tiosebon Slip-on Sneakers have more than 19,000 positive Amazon reviews from shoppers who describe them as the "best walking shoes ever."

The secret seems to be in the mesh; a material that makes the shoes easy to pull on and off (a blessing at airport security), soft on skin and breathable during hot, sweaty days.

A cushioned memory foam insole also provides arch support during long days on your feet, making it popular for teachers and nurses.

Many reviewers said the shoe was perfect for travel too.

"I was looking for sleek-looking slip-on tennis [shoes] that would get me through day-long walking tours while in Europe, and these shoes feel like you're walking on a cloud," wrote one user.

During a two-week trip to Israel, one traveller said at least 10 women from her tour group asked where they could buy the shoes.

A third person said the brand became their "number one go-to walking shoes," after wearing them during a Disney trip.

The low price may court cynicism however, many reviewers said the shoes were better than more expensive alternatives.

"This is the first pair of shoes that I have found, including high-end shoes, that holds up, and my feet don't hurt at the end of the day," wrote one reviewer, who walks 11-13 km at work each day.

Kiwi shoppers will have to factor in global shipping costs but even then, the price will be less than $60.

Prices for 'everyday sneakers' from All Birds (another favourite amongst travellers) begin at around $170.

However, like anything, you'll get what you pay for.

Since Tiosebon shoes are made from artificial materials like nylon and polyurethane and use elasticised mesh to keep your foot in place, they aren't great for cold or wet weather and may wear and tear faster than higher-quality shoes.

Things to consider when buying shoes for travel

Versatility

Why pack five pairs of shoes when you can just pack two? Instead of having walking shoes, city sneakers, running/hiking trainers, nice dinner boots etc, consider purchasing a shoe that can serve two (or more) purposes.

Materials

Whether your shoe is quick to dry or slow to get odorous, soft to wear or hard to machine wash all depends on what it's made of. The material will also indicate how durable it is and how it will respond in certain weather.

What you're doing

Sturdy, waterproof boots may be perfect for a hike but not so practical for wandering around a city. Likewise, if you'll be taking your shoes off often (in airports or around beaches), an option without laces may be perfect.

Where you're going

If your destination is cold and rainy, you'll need very different shoes compared to a hot, tropical island. Check the general climate and weather during your stay and consider what qualities your feet will need.