"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Video / Getty

COMMENT

Tributes came in thick and fast when the public heard that Tina Turner had passed away.

The “Queen of Rock’n Roll” was 83 when she “died peacefully” in her house in Kusnacht, near Zurich, according to a statement from her spokesperson.

People around the world will have felt different emotions when they heard the news, from sadness to disbelief, indifference or nostalgia. Personally, I felt the latter.

However, I wasn’t nostalgic for a time long ago; the decades when Turner’s career was at its peak, or long-ago times when I listened to her music with friends or at parties.

Instead, I was transported to Boston, Massachusetts, last year.

It was there I had the opportunity to see TINA – The Tina Turner Musical live at Citizens Bank Opera House; a phenomenal show you can now catch at the Theatre Royal Sydney.

To be perfectly honest, as a late-90s kid, I wasn’t well-versed in Turner’s music. I could confidently sing a few verses of River Deep - Mountain High or the chorus of What’s Love Got To Do With It? but as for the rest of her music, and her life, I was clueless.

Yet, when it comes to learning the biography and discography of a major global icon, I can’t think of a better way than seeing a performance like TINA. Split into two toe-tapping, tear-jerking acts, the musical follows Turner’s journey from a young girl in Tennessee to the aforementioned “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll”.

Travelling to big cities like London, New York or Sydney is fun for a multitude of reasons. As a music-lover, the impressive selection of musicals and theatre shows is absolutely one of them.

Fortunately, fellow travel and music fans don’t have to fly to London or Boston to catch this phenomenal show; it is running in Sydney until Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Read More: Catch the Tina Turner musical in Sydney

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or visiting Sydney over the next few months, plan on spending an unforgettable night learning about the incredible story of Tina Turner.















