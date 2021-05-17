TikTok #MuseumMoment: TikTok will host first-ever global Live tour covering famous art institutions

On May 18, TikTok launches its inaugural #MuseumMoment, bringing together some of the world's most iconic institutions in an all-day LIVE global event for the very first time. Photo / TikTok

On May 18, TikTok launches its inaugural #MuseumMoment, bringing together some of the world's most iconic institutions in an all-day LIVE global event for the very first time. Photo / TikTok

TikTok has launched a Live global event called #MueseumMoment that takes users on a tour of the world's best cultural institutions.

The historic event features an exclusive virtual tour conducted by 23 museums across 12 countries.

#MuseumMoment Live will kick start with the National Gallery in Singapore at 7pm NZST on May 18, and take TikToker's on an unforgettable journey through the arts and across the world surfing through Israel, Japan, Brazil, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Germany, the UK, the US and finishing in Mexico at 1pm NZST the next day. #MuseumMoment will be Live streamed all day via TikTok for Good channel, TikTok's global social impact content hub.

The #MuseumMoment will give viewers an experience of cultural content from around the globe, from a tour of 1930s England to hearing from a taxidermy exert in Germany to seeing famous artwork in the Netherlands and exploring history in the US.

The Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands, home of famous art work. Photo / Twitter



TikTok is also launching a new AR effect that allows for a more immersive experience for guests at the Palace of Versailles, where you can come alive as Queen Marie Antoinette as you take a stroll through the virtual gallery.

Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles, where TikTok's new AR effect allows for a more immersive experience for guests. Photo / File

As an entertainment platform that inspires creativity and brings joy, TikTok also creates and celebrates culture that joins borders, unlocking experiences for art enthusiasts all over the world.

Over the past year, some of the world's most famous cultural institutions have joined TikTok and have connected with a wider audience, welcoming visitors digitally through immersive online experiences.

5 Unmissable Talks & Tours in TikTok's 24 Hour #MuseumMoment Livestream

Details on five highlight art live streams in the two-day programme that will be unmissable (and why), for example:

The Sacramento History Museum (US), which has produced some of the most popular culture content over the past year on TikTok, takes art enthusiasts and history buffs alike on a virtual tour of their print shop made famous on TikTok by their volunteer printer, Howard, along with an exclusive peek into their new exhibit, "California in Print."

Palace of Versailles tour lets you come alive as Queen Marie Antoinette, thanks to a new AR effect that allows for a more immersive experience, as you take a stroll through the virtual gallery.

Discover masterpieces by Italian creator and music artist Emanuele Aloia @emanuele.aloia as he performs a song at the Uffizi Gallery in the heart of Florence.

Hear from a taxidermy expert at Museum für Naturkunde Berlin

Get a behind the scenes look at the famous spaces of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (US), and see their latest exhibitions up close.

Take A TikTok Tour Through The Art World: 5 Epic Arts & Culture TikTok Accounts

More and more institutions are embracing TikTok to bring art and culture alive in a digital world to reach new audiences, especially among younger generations.

Outline of 5 key galleries and museums with large followings, highlighting the content they output, and pointing towards some of their best posts.

EG @americanballettheatre, @Rijksmuseum @blackcountrylivingmuseum

For more, tune into #MuseumMoment, where you can experience for yourself the wonderful and unique ways TikTok brings these cultural spaces alive.

Meet 'Howard the Printer', plus more Art Nerds on TikTok We're Loving Right Now

Despite many not normally associating TikTok with art and culture, there is a highly engaged community of history, architecture, art and culture lovers on the TikTok platform. The #ArtTok (1.1 billion views) and #ArtHistoryTok (40.8 million views) communities are growing everyday. Octogenarian 'Howard' in California, a volunteer at the Sacramento History Museum, has emerged as the star of the museum's TikTok account thanks to his viral videos (one has clocked up 17 million views!), where he gives demonstrations of historic printing presses while dispensing fast facts and printing puns. Here in Australia, young inner-city Melbourne fine art enthusiast and TikTok creator, Mary McGillivray, has become a break-out sensation on TikTok thanks to her brilliantly clever and entertaining art history video content, that she publishes as 'The Iconoclass' @_theiconoclass. CJ Hendry

Versailles to Musee d'Orsay - All In A Day: The Iconoclass' Shares 5 Highlights Not To Miss in TikTok's #MuseumMoment

TikTok creator, @_theiconoclass (Mary McGillivray) has become a break-out sensation on TikTok thanks to her brilliantly clever and entertaining art history video content. Mary shares her highlights in #MuseumMoment - the institutions you must tune in, and why!

What is TikTok LIVE?

TikTok Live allows content creators to live stream their videos from the platform. Unlike edited videos which allow viewers to comment after the video has been produced and posted, going Live gives creators and audience members

the ability to engage with each other in real-time. TikTok Live also allows for longer-format videos, with TikTok video posts normally limited to short clips.