New video shows the moments after a woman had a meltdown on a plane, saying a fellow passenger was “not real". Video / News Nation

A woman who went viral after someone posted videos of her meltdown on a flight said the experience ruined her life.

The passenger, Tiffany Gomas, was the subject of a viral video that showed her aggressive outburst on an American Airlines flight.

Gomas is shown pacing the aisle of flight AA 1009 from Dallas to Orlando before it departed, looking distressed as she yells accusations at passengers.

The original video, which was posted to TikTok on July 2, has since been deleted, but not before the 38-year-old was identified and made headlines.

In the video, Gomas was shown walking around the plane, saying: “I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason … I’m telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real, and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Gomas told DailyMail.com her life was “blown up” following the media attention. “Things go viral and everything changes,” Gomas said.

Bodycam footage from Fort Worth police officers later revealed what happened in the airport terminal after she had been escorted off the plane.

In the footage, published by News Nation, Gomas appears to continue behaving bizarrely, demanding to “know more information about the plane” and begging for it to not take off.

“Do not let that plane leave, I’m being dead serious. Do not let that plane leave,” she was recorded saying.

According to a police complaint about the events, Gomas was concerned the plane was not safe.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the police document stated.

A second bodycam video captures a vitriolic rant directed towards a police officer.

“F**k you, dude. F**k you … Get the f**k out of my face,” she is caught saying.

Unwilling to be ruffled, the officer simply responds by telling her to “have a nice day”.

Following Gomas’ unusual concerns, the flight was delayed for several hours so the aircraft and passengers could be re-screened.

Gomas was not taken into police custody, but was given a criminal trespass notice for her actions, the New York Post reported.

Speaking out about the unwanted fame, Gomas said people should not judge her as they did not know her story.