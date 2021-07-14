Third off top of Mt Tarawera trek and New Zealand's top travel deals

Tarawera: Hike to the top of Rotorua's famous red volcano. Photo / Supplied

Stride out on Mt Tarawera

Stride the slopes of Mt Tarawera, infamous for its eruption in June 1886 which destroyed the legendary Pink and White Terraces and created the world's youngest geothermal valley, Waimangu. Book using the promo code NZHERALD to pay $129pp —asaving of $56 on this guided walk.

Contact: Skyline Rotorua (07) 347 0027, rotorua@skyline.co.nz or skylinerotorua.co.nz



Queenstown for all the family

Enjoy Queenstown with a three-night stay (two adults and two children under 12) in an Executive Lake View Two Bedroom Apartment at The Rees, priced from $2900. The Winter Family Getaway package comes with games, cards, colouring books, movies — and even a babysitter so the adults can dine out alone. A degustation dinner with matching wine for two at True South is included.

Contact: The Rees, (03) 450 1100, reservations@therees.co.nz or therees.co.nz/Packages/the-winter-family-getaway-by-the-rees

Wonder on a Waitomo farmstay

Kamahi Cottage is a five-star farmstay near Ōtorohanga and Waitomo, offering self-contained accommodation for up to four guests, (children are welcome. Under twos stay free). Usually, the standard rate for two people is $375 per night and $495 per night for four people. Get 20 per cent off throughout 2021 when mentioning this deal during booking. The cottage has a fully equipped kitchenette, free Wi-Fi, TV/DVD, sound system and heating/air conditioning and all linen. Full gourmet breakfasts and home-baking are included.

Contact: Kamahi Cottage, (07) 873 0849, enquiries@kamahi.co.nz or kamahi.co.nz



The Henley Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay's gourmet gold

Experience an exclusive wine and foodmatching experience on a Gold Reserve Afternoon Wine Tour in Hawke's Bay, included in a three-night stay at Scenic Hotel Te Pania — all priced from $479pp. Book by August 1. Travel between August1and September 21.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 orflightcentre.co.nz



Cook out on the Cook Islands

Travel to the Cook Islands in October and experienceaCook Islands masterclass Culinary Tour, based at the absolute beachfront Manuia Beach Hotel. Phillip Nordt is a German Chef who combines European epicureanism with Cook Islands fare. This package starts at $3180pp and includes seven nights' accommodation, daily breakfasts, four Masterclasses with Nordt, an Island Night with dinner, and a local guide. Available for travel from October 16 to 23.



Contact: Pukekohe Travel, phone 0800 785 386 or pukekohetravel.co.nz





For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com