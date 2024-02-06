The world’s highest treehouse sits deep in Laos jungle in Nam Kan National Park.

If heights give you the heebie-jeebies, you might want to look away now. For everyone else, these lofty experiences are life-affirming, writes Anna Sarjeant

The Gibbon Experience, Laos

The world’s highest treehouse sits in the depths of Laos jungle in Nam Kan National Park. You can get there (and stay for up to two nights) via a jungle trek and the main mode of transport: ziplining. It is foremost a conservation programme and between 8 and 12 guests are led into Gibbon kingdom by experienced guides. There are various treehouse stays to pick from but The Classic puts guests in the best position to spot Gibbons, especially if you go during Laos’ rainy season between July to September. Treehouse accommodation is shared unless you book the exclusive Honeymoon Treehouse, which has been specifically designed for couples. Your room directly overlooks the forest canopy come what may, with daily meals arriving by staff on ziplines and a relaxed daily schedule combining optional hikes and yep, more ziplining, both of which will immerse you in a diverse array of wildlife.

The Gibbon Experience's treehouses directly overlook the forest canopy.

Amazon Tree Climbing, Brazil

It saddens me to think children of today don’t climb trees. I’d have hoped it is much like dinosaurs and playing in puddles and therefore, transcends time. Personally, I have few better memories than Paula Longhurst’s mum finding both myself and her daughter up a 20m poplar tree in the family garden. Both still in our school uniform, aged 8. A company that would also like you to relive your childhood adventures is Amazon Amazing Tours. As thrilling as the name suggests, you’ll follow your guide (via ropes and harnesses) up into the trees of the Amazon rainforest – including Samaúma, the biggest tree in the jungle – for unmatched views of native birds, flora and monkeys, as well as the Rio Negro. The trip itinerary reads somewhat endearingly, with transport listed as “hotel – tree – hotel’” and, as if to cement the innocence of this charming expedition, potential climbers are reassured the “price includes snacks up in the tree”. I hope it’s a Freddo.

The Mürren via ferrata, Switzerland

Via ferrata is an Italian term that translates to “iron path” and in the world of adrenaline tourism is best described as a mountain route enabled by metal ladders and rungs attached to the mountainside. No experience is necessary but you will need a head for heights. The Mürren via ferrata in Switzerland follows a 2.2km track 300 metres above the ground where you’re effectively scrambling across the rock face with the aid of mountain-attached ladders, as well as a few tightropes and suspension bridges. Established mountain goats with via ferrata experience can embark on a self-guided dalliance across the cliff face for free. For those with wobblier legs, there’s the option to pay for a three-hour guided tour, which includes zip lining across a ravine and marvelling at the distant views of the Bernese Alps. I’d say don’t look down, but the picturesque village of Mürren - many hundreds of metres below – is as pretty as a picture and well worth the vertigo.

Via ferrata in Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

The world’s highest cliff camping, Australia

Who remembers the nursery rhyme “Ten in the bed”? Where the little one says, “roll over” and someone hilariously falls out. Yeah, you don’t want to do that on the world’s highest cliff-edge bed. On little more than a 2m-by-2m portaledge suspended over a 300m-high cliff face, spend the night sleeping in Mount Buffalo National Park, Victoria courtesy of Beyond the Edge by Unleashed-Unlimited. You’ll first spend the afternoon perfecting your abseiling skills, as this is the only way in and out of the two-person campsite. Then, once your guides are satisfied you have the knack, you’ll teeter off the edge and rappel 30m down to the no-frills camp ledge. There are no walls or even barriers for that matter, this is quite literally an aluminium frame with some fabric flooring. Dinner and breakfast are included, lowered from the gods above, and both the starlit sky and sunrise are said to be spectacular. Extreme daredevils can opt to spend the night on the cliff edge alone, which might be better than the “little one” pushing you off mid-sleep.

The world’s highest cliff-edge bed is Beyond the Edge by Unleashed Unlimited in Australia. Photo / Unleashed Unlimited

Skybike, Mexico

It’s one thing maintaining your balance while navigating lofty trails on two feet but staying upright while cycling on a tight rope is bound to test your mettle. Guaranteed to give you the willies, SkyBike in Huasteca Potosina, Mexico invites visitors to cycle across a canyon while absorbing jaw-dropping waterfall views. The catch? You’re suspended 80 metres off the ground on a bike. Located in Adventure Land Huasteca, guests are fully harnessed - but try telling your brain you’re as safe as houses while pedalling across 225m of razor-thin zipline. Fortunately, it’s impossible to fall off as the bike is firmly affixed to the track (as are you) and there’s no balancing required. The reward for such a feat includes unmatched views of the surrounding valley, Huasteca Mountains and tropical forests.



