Upon leaving worries and doubts at the door, guests can relax and immerse themselves fully in the offerings at The Dreaming. From day retreats that allow guests to slow down and reconnect with nature, invoking the spiritual and creative connection within themselves; to overnight stays providing longer opportunities for people to engage with the talented healers at the retreat, and truly take the time to heal and reconnect with themselves.

The retreat sits on the site of a beautiful historic mansion, Rhydoldog House, located in the picturesque Elan Valley in mid Wales. Built in the early 1800s, it served as a country house for the wealthy and is nestled within the mesmerising landscape of the Elan Valley, which is famous for its reservoirs and breathtaking scenery.

Charlotte Church and her team completely renovated the historic mansion to create The Dreaming. Photo / Rekha Garton

Nestled within 19 hectares of ancient land, The Dreaming is a peaceful retreat that offers total relaxation and calm. It is a special place that has a rich history, starting its life as a 15th-century Cistercian monastery. Over time, it was home to wealthy Georgian and Victorian families before it became the home of renowned designer Laura Ashley and her family in the 20th century.

Laura Ashley ran her global interior design business from Rhydoldog House, giving the place its signature style. It was bought in 2020 by Charlotte Church, working along with a talented team of collaborators, who totally transformed and reimagined the property. It has been carefully curated into a perfect blend of history, creativity, and tranquility, for guests to enjoy at their own pace.

Nestled in the breathtaking Elan Valley, The Dreaming offers transformative retreats designed to soothe the mind and soul. Photo / The Dreaming

“Over the next 18 months my life was a-whirl with renovations and design, construction and creativity. With the help of hundreds of talented collaborators, working in unimaginably diverse fields (from plasterers to indigenous tribal elders, sound healers and conservationists), I manifested The Dreaming from the land,” Church says.

The Dreaming’s gardens were designed in collaboration with RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Juliet Sargeant. Photo / The Dreaming

There are a variety of wondrous offerings at The Dreaming all year round, providing its curious guests with nourishing opportunities to grow, heal, and reconnect with the earth.

From their weekly signature retreats, designed to detox the soul from the overstimulated outside world through mindful activities and ancient practices; to topic-specific events, such as their Beltaine retreat which honours an ancient Celtic celebration of the change from spring’s tender bloom, and summer’s golden embrace. All offerings at The Dreaming are opportunities that aim to soothe and restore the nervous system, leaving guests enriched by the magical landscapes, home-grown food, and meaningful connections fostered.

Church herself is often seen around the retreat, conducting sessions, and waking guests from a restful slumber with her voice drifting through the hallways. This year she invites guests to join her in ‘Song of the Soul,’ a transformative retreat series at The Dreaming, blending research, ancient practices, and sound to help discover our unique voices.

An important feature at the retreat is their Pay What You Can initiative, which provides a space for one person at each weekday and weekend retreat, ensuring everyone can access The Dreaming, regardless of their budget.

Charlotte Church often leads sessions herself. Photo / The Dreaming

“No one should miss out on the opportunities to rest and recuperate because of money… we are passionate about making this space affordable and inclusive to all.”

The rugged Welsh landscape plays a large part in the guest’s entire experience, with the enchanting gardens carefully curated in partnership with RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Juliet Sargeant.

Guests can experience cold-water immersion in the retreat’s natural pool. Photo / The Dreaming

Gardens spaces include The Elemental Garden, at the front of the house with rolling rivers of flowers sweeping across the land, mirroring the streams that run at the boundaries of The Dreaming, and honouring the elements: fire, air, water, earth. The Rings of Rhydoldog, a collection of market gardens that help supply the kitchen; and the stunning Pool of a Hundred Reflections, filled by a nearby waterfall and featuring spaces for meditation, reflection, and cold-water immersions.

Details

thedreaming.co.uk