A man sells towels on a wide stretch of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

For first-timers, an 8km stroll along Copacabana and Ipanema beaches — Rio de Janeiro’s two most fabled sand parentheses — will stir up feelings even in those who have long and unironically listed “walks on the beach” as a favourite pastime.

Such reactions may range from counterfactual nostalgia (“Imagine coming of age in a place like this”) to cultural aha moments (“Bossa nova makes so much sense now”) to medium-term reverie (“What are the rules on Brazil’s digital-nomad visa again?”).

A surfer washes his surfboard on Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

More than 20 visits in, I still turn some kind of emotional every time I return to Rio and set foot on the boardless boardwalk where the vast majority of this stroll takes place. Brazilians call such a beachfront sidewalk the “calcadao,” but forget pronouncing it and focus on its official sound: a thousand flip-flops slapping the wave-patterned Portuguese pavement.

The route is simple: Walk along the first beach, cut inland briefly to skirt a rocky peninsula, and then walk along a second beach. Stop for refreshment at the countless kiosks along the way. As the desire strikes, turn left for a dip in the water or right for an urban foray.

Patrons dine at Polis Sucos in the Ipanema neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2023. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

Start midafternoon on a sunny day — the Rio beach scene under grey skies is like Italy during a pasta shortage. Weekends are good, December to February summer weekends are better, and Sundays are ideal, as the city closes the adjacent beachfront avenue for throngs and thongs of promenading locals.

Sneakers or flip-flops will do, but please no sandals with socks: Rio de Janeiro beaches accept all body types and locals are accustomed to touristy foibles like baggy bikinis and gringo skin broiled to the colour of juicy shrimp, but even they draw the line somewhere. Take sunscreen, a credit card — wireless tap to pay is nearly ubiquitous, even at street vendors — and keep your smartphone buried in your pocket. (This is one stretch of Rio where tourists can walk by day in relative safety, but still.) No need for a step counter; keep track of progress by the lifeguard posts (postos) along the way, numbered 1 to 12.

People walk by a sculpture of the Brazilian poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade on a stretch of Copacabana Beach. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

Start at the northernmost end of Leme Beach (which soon becomes Copacabana), taking the time to stroll out to “Fisherman’s Path” along the rocks to say hi to the bronze statue of Clarice Lispector, one of Brazil’s great 20th-century novelists, or to actual, potentially more responsive, fishermen. Then pass the scene around Posto 1, with young people sunbathing and playing altinha, the show-offy, keep-the-soccer-ball-in-the-air game.

Posto 2 means you’re in Copacabana, at once touristy (because of the hotels) and diverse (thanks to public transportation). It’s crackling with energy, foot volleyball, sand sculptures and one notable non-sand sculpture of Ayrton Senna, the championship Formula One driver who holds near-Pele status around here. Stop and stare at the Copacabana Palace, the French Riviera-inspired hotel, opened in 1923 and still classing up the beach.

Not far past Posto 6, your first beach comes to an end at Fort Copacabana. Cut across on Francisco Otaviano St for three-plus blocks, ducking through a park to Arpoador Beach — known best for morning surfers and late-afternoon sunset applauders, but also home to a charming little peninsula-top park.

A seaside outdoor gym at Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2023. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

Between Postos 7 and 8 is your next bronze statue, the guitar-toting Tom Jobim, composer of (what else) the bossa nova classic Girl From Ipanema. If it’s a Sunday, detour one block to General Osorio Square for crafts at the Hippie Market, then head toward the finely sculptured human specimens near Posto 9. This might be the time to take a break on the sand — a friendly neighbourhood beach chair renter will magically appear.

If you haven’t left the beach yet, consider turning right on Rua Vinicius de Moraes (named for the lyricist of Girl From Ipanema) on to the posh Ipanema neighbourhood’s main drag for either ice cream at Vero or an icy guava juice or grilled sandwich at Polis Sucos.

A statue of the Brazilian composer and musician Tom Jobim in the Arpoador Beach area of Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Ian Cheibub, The New York Times

Then cut back to the beach and cross the canal and you’re in the mellower (even posher) stretch known as Leblon. From the end of the beach, climb the short but winding road to the lookout point or, even better, head inland to join the local crowd at Boteco Boa Praca and order a chopp: There’s a lot more of Rio to get to, but there’s no Rio at all without an icy, foamy draft beer at the end of a beach day.

Distance: 8km

Difficulty: Easy, because it’s almost entirely flat, but you’ll get hot and sweaty on a sunny day.

Time to walk: 2 1/2 to 3 hours, with lingering.

Good for kids: Probably not the best bet for young children given the length, and the fact that they’ll probably be more interested in playing on the beach.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Words: Seth Kugel

Photos: Ian Cheibub

Checklist

RIO DE JANEIRO

GETTING THERE

LATAM flies from Auckland to Rio, via Santiago in Chile. latamairlines.com

DETAILS

visitbrasil.com/en



