Flight attendants have to put up with a lot on flights – and if you want to remain on their good side, there's a drink you should avoid ordering.

It's Diet Coke. Simply put, it takes a long time to pour because air pressure means there is more fizz when the can is opened.

And when you have a flight full of passengers eager to order a drink, it can become frustrating for cabin crew who have to put up with the whinging and whining.

In a TikTok shared by user Ariel Cisneros it shows just how long it takes for the fizz to settle – compared to a Coca Cola.

"This is why flight attendants hate serving diet cokes on the plane … it takes too long to pour," she captioned the clip.

Footage showed two plastic cups filled with ice.

Cabin crew the poured one with Diet Coke and the other with Coca Cola.

The Diet Coke's fizz took a lot longer to settle, where as the Cola almost immediately settled allowing the flight attendant to top it up straight away.

The clip has been viewed more than 340,000 times with hundreds of TikTok users unaware of the drink dilemma.

"So this is why they just hand me a cup of ice and the whole can of Diet Coke," one person wrote.

"I don't miss pouring Diet Coke. @Frontier Airlines we give you the can when you buy it," a flight attendant added.

Others suggested tilting the cup and pouring the soft drink slower.

"Try pouring it slower over the ice. I get you're in a hurry but if it's slow enough you don't need the 2nd or 3rd pour," one user suggested.

However, others noted that it's how you get the whole can – instead of some of it.

"EXACTLY …. Someone who gets this video," Ariel responded.

A flight attendant explained on her blog These Gold Wings in the time it takes to pour a single Diet Coke, a flight attendant could have also served three other passengers.

"As you may know, the aircraft cabin is not pressurised to sea level, but rather to the equivalent of about seven or eight thousand feet," she wrote.

"This means some passengers might feel a little light headed or that alcohol affects them almost twice as much as it would on the ground.

"It also means soft drinks foam up a lot more when poured out of a can, and the worst culprit for this is Diet Coke – I literally have to sit and wait for the bubbles to fall before I can continue pouring.

"If all three passengers ask for Diet Coke I'll often get them started, take another three drink orders, serve those, and then finish the Diet Cokes."