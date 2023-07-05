Estelle Sarney finds the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel is a carefully crafted retreat amid the buzz of a famous tourist spot.

Location: In the heart of Waikiki on the main shopping strip, Kalakaua Ave. Cross the road, wander down a lane lined by locals’ surfboards, and you’re on the soft, golden sand of Waikiki Beach.

Style: The Beachcomber underwent a $55 million modernisation in 2019 and then closed through the pandemic, so the hotel has the feel of a fresh renovation. Outrigger markets it as Waikiki’s first “craft” hotel, with art and photography by local artists, music by local singers and bands, local coffee at its poolside cafe, and craft beers at the Maui Brewing Co restaurant. The decor is modern coastal, incorporating natural materials, summer colours and Polynesian patterns.

The lobby area of the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. Photo / Grant Bradley

First impressions: You’re greeted by friendly porters in Hawaiian shirts who direct you to the tallest escalator in Waikiki. You drift up past a huge ocean photograph by local Zak Noyle, showing the shadow of a surfer through a wave – a preview of Noyle’s stunning surf photos that anchor each guest room and decorate the lobby. The lobby is relaxed and bustling, forming the central access point to the hotel’s facilities. A nice touch is the collection of botanic murals on walls by the lifts on each floor. Hand-painted by local artist Erin Ibarra, each flower matches the corresponding elevation where they grow naturally in Hawaii.

Rooms: The Beachcomber has nearly 500 rooms, and each of them has a balcony that looks either down Kalakaua Ave, or towards Diamond Head, with views of the beach between the buildings opposite. There are some one and two-bedroom suites. Our room was thoughtfully lit and generous in size with a sitting area beside the bed and a 55-inch wall-mounted smart TV. There’s a capsule coffee machine. A walk-through wardrobe, with the bathroom vanity on the other side, provided plenty of storage, and created the option of a dressing room. The king-size bed was incredibly comfortable.

A room inside the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. Photo / Grant Bradley

Bathroom: Incorporating the vanity with the walk-through wardrobe was a clever use of space. Through a door is the toilet and a good-sized shower with excellent water pressure. Toiletries were Outrigger’s own brand. Towels were fluffy and plentiful.

Food and drink: Outrigger says its Hawaiian Aroma Cafe by the pool is the “most Instagrammable” in Waikiki. It does have a groovy beach vibe with surfboards, local art, palms, ceiling fans and raffia light shades. They make excellent coffee from local Kona beans, and offer acai bowls, paninis, waffles and smoothies. The cafe is licensed if you feel like a cocktail.

On the other side of the walkway is the Maui Brewing Co, specialising in craft beer and offering pizzas, burgers and fish and chips to go with it. It has live music most evenings and is great for a group dinner.

Back down the escalator at street level is the Gallery Cafe, offering the same food and drink as the Aroma while showcasing local art. It also features live performances most nights.

Facilities: The pool area is compact compared to some hotels, but surrounded by loungers and with a generous separate spa pool, it’s comfortable and relaxed. It’s a good size for parents to keep an eye on young ones, who can navigate the steps in and out of the pool themselves. Towels are available from a key-access cupboard on the deck.

From time to time the pool deck transforms into TOMA – a terrace of modern art, with an exhibition and live music. But most nights it’s deserted. We spent a couple of evenings after dinner lounging under the moon, and soaking in the spa, while the vibrant sounds of Waikiki swirled around us. It was like an oasis above the action.

Concierge James Speight mans the generous activities office off the lobby. He’ll not only sort any kind of outing you might wish to do, but also solve any kind of problem that’s not hotel-related. Just the day before he’d found a lost child, and the previous week got someone out of jail.

The Beachcomber Market, also off the lobby, has a surprisingly varied array of supplies, including toiletries, groceries, alcohol, clothing and gifts. You can even purchase one of the hotel’s cotton bathrobes with its distinctive Pacific-Japanese yukata style.

There is a compact, sparkling new gym if you feel the need, but a jog up the Waikiki strip in the relative cool of the early morning is a more enjoyable way to get a workout.

There’s also a business centre if you have to dip into work.

The Duke Kahanamoku statue at Waikiki. Photo / Grant Bradley

In the neighbourhood: Just about everything you could wish for on a Waikiki holiday. A couple of minutes’ walk away is the main beach, where you can hire a surfboard or stand-up paddleboard for about $30 an hour, and book a ride in an outrigger canoe. Or just laze on the soft golden sand between dips in the clear ocean, which is just the right temperature to cool off.

Kalakaua Ave is the main shopping strip, with stores ranging from big names such as Dior and Louis Vuitton to H&M, Victoria’s Secret and Macy’s – a department store with big-name brands and surf gear at discount prices.

There are bars and eateries everywhere you look, many offering $5 beers and not just at happy hour (NZ bars complaining about a lack of customers take note). For affordable eating, we recommend Siam Square Thai on Lewers St, Chiba-ken Japanese on Ena Rd, and the Momosan chain of noodle restaurants is reliable. Touristy places like Duke’s and the Hula Grill overlooking Waikiki offer more substantial meals with a Hawaiian twist, but are pricier.

The Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel has undergone a $55m upgrade. Photo / Grant Bradley

We found an excellent rental car desk at the Waikiki Shopping Plaza Mall one block away from the hotel - First Rent a Car. They were helpful, efficient, and you can pick up and drop off your car from the footpath outside the mall. We hired a convertible Mustang for a day trip round the island for about $390, though they have cheaper options. Topping up the tank at the end of our eight-hour trip cost only $38.

Accessibility: Specific rooms offer accessibility for guests with disabilities, meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Choose between Waikiki View rooms, or Accessible Junior Suites.

Family friendly: Junior Suites contain two double beds and a sofa bed, or you can upgrade to a one or two-bedroom suite.

Sustainability: The property has been certified by third-party sustainability verification and recognition platforms, the Hawaii Green Business Program and Green Seal Certification, which validated the efforts that Outrigger is taking – especially in connection with pollution prevention and reducing energy, water, and waste. There’s energy-efficient lighting and low-flow taps throughout.

Price: We were in a mid-range Ocean View room which starts at $452 + tax + a resort fee of $63 per day. The resort fee covers use of the amenities and gives discounts on attractions such as the Waikiki Aquarium and Honolulu Museum of Art.

Perfect for: A fun Waikiki holiday in the thick of the action, either as a couple or a family.

Contact: outrigger.com