Previous entry schemes will be scrapped for simpler, less restrictive processes. Photo / Unsplash

Travel to Thailand is about to become simpler after the country drops all testing requirements for vaccinated international arrivals from May 1 and introduces two new entry schemes for travellers.

From next month, arrivals will no longer have to take two tests in Thailand on the first and fifth day of their stay.

Currently, people can visit via one of three tourism schemes. Vaccinated visitors can use Test-and-Go orSandbox and unvaccianted visitors must use the Alternative Quarantine scheme.

From May 1, these three entry programmes will be scrapped and replaced with two simpler schemes with far fewer administrative hoops.

Regardless of what scheme you enter on, travellers must continue to pay attention to local restrictions and requirements, which differ between regions depending on what risk category they have been assigned; dark red, red or orange.

Thailand's new rules for vaccinated travellers

Before travel, you must show proof of full vaccination (a booster is not required), and apply for a

Thailand Pass

.

You must also have an insurance policy with at least US$10,000 coverage. This has will be reduced from the previous requirement of US$20,000

Once you arrive, you are free to explore, as long as you follow local restrictions and requirements.

Thailand's new rules for unvaccinated travellers

If you are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated you will still need a

Thailand Pass

and insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$10,000.

Then, you have two options.

If you can present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, via the Thailand Pass system, you can freely travel immediately after landing in Thailand.

Otherwise, you must pre-book and pay for a five-day hotel stay and quarantine there upon arrival. If the PCR test you take on day five is negative, you can leave the hotel and travel.