Thailand will charge visitors a new levy from June 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Thailand will charge a new entry fee on Kiwis and other foreign visitors from June as tourism returns faster than expected.

Holidaymakers arriving in the Southeast Asian nation by land or sea will need to pay the levy, which has finally been confirmed by cabinet following several delays, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters on Tuesday.

The charge will be 300 baht ($14) for those arriving by plane and $150 baht ($7) for port arrivals. Those flying in will have the charge added to the price of their airline ticket.

Despite garnering harsh criticism from some local tourism organisations, the government claims the levy will bring in around 3.9 million baht in 2023. Part of this will cover health and accidental insurance for tourists during their visit while money will also go towards the development of tourist attractions.

Following the drop in pandemic regulations and the end of China’s Zero-Covid policy, some estimates suggest tourist numbers to almost triple compared to 2022 and reach 30 million this year.

Only tourist arrivals will be charged the new levy. Locals and foreigners with work permits and border passes will be exempt.

The number of tourists visiting Thailand was steadily increasing before the pandemic. In 2017, the country welcomed 35.6 million, then 38.3 million in 2018 and 39.9 million in 2019.

Understandably, this dropped to just 6.7 million in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and border closures.

When Thailand begins charging the new levy, it will join an ever-growing list of nations around the world that charge tourists for the pleasure of visiting.

Already, destinations like Bhutan, Spain, France and Italy as well as Scotland, the United States, Japan and Aotearoa charge tourist taxes. If you’ve never had to pay one up front, it’s likely because it has been incorporated into your airline ticket, visa or accommodation cost.



